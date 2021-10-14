'Old soul' Josh Allen's pregame playlist is deeper than you think

Buffalo Bills fans have long known about Josh Allen's "unusual" pregame playlist. And with the team's success garnering it more national attention each week, Allen's playlist has been thrust in the spotlight as well.

A pair of Elvis Presley nuggets, twin gems from the Frank Sinatra canon, an evergreen Sammy Davis Jr. interpretation, and one each from Billy Joel and Paul Anka currently comprise Allen’s musical pregame ritual. When the playlist hit the ether via the Sunday Night Football on NBC Twitter account prior to Sunday’s Bills-Kansas City Chiefs game, the "roast factor" among social media respondents was, unsurprisingly, quite high.

“Bro, this is my grandpas dads playlist…” wrote @MileHigh_Daniel, encapsulating the general feeling among respondents regarding Allen’s apparent predilection for songs recorded decades before he was born.

Other self-appointed arbiters of modernity wondered where all the trap, bro-country and rap-metal nuggets one might commonly assume are employed by mega-athletes to pump themselves up for the game might be hiding.