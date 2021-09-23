No shot, no show: WNY venues adopt stricter protocols for live music, events

For live music fans who endured more than a year without concerts as the Covid-19 pandemic raged, much of the summer of 2021 felt like a literal and figurative breath of fresh air.

Autumn's arrival means that air will be a question mark for people who gather indoors to hear their favorite bands, laugh with their favorite comedians or see their favorite shows.

And thanks largely to no one's favorite act – the Delta variant – more and more venues are issuing a simple mandate: No shot, no show.

The reality sets in for Western New York music fans this weekend, when country megastar Eric Church brings his "Gather Again" tour to Buffalo Saturday. It's the first concert to be held in KeyBank Center since the pandemic-forced shutdown 18 months ago, but it will not be the last time attendees will have to prove that they are on their way to being vaccinated or be denied entry.