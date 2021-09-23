No shot, no show: WNY venues adopt stricter protocols for live music, events

For live music fans who endured more than a year without concerts as the Covid-19 pandemic raged, much of the summer of 2021 felt like a literal and figurative breath of fresh air.
Autumn's arrival means that air will be a question mark for people who gather indoors to hear their favorite bands, laugh with their favorite comedians or see their favorite shows.
And thanks largely to no one's favorite act – the Delta variant – more and more venues are issuing a simple mandate: No shot, no show.
The reality sets in for Western New York music fans this weekend, when country megastar Eric Church brings his "Gather Again" tour to Buffalo Saturday. It's the first concert to be held in KeyBank Center since the pandemic-forced shutdown 18 months ago, but it will not be the last time attendees will have to prove that they are on their way to being vaccinated or be denied entry.
The shift to the vaccine mandates has been slow but steady. Following more than a month of a more laissez faire approach to outdoor events this summer, things began to change in August. Pop star Phoebe Bridgers announced that for her Sept. 15 concert at Artpark, all attendees would need to be vaccinated. Though other high-profile performers were starting to require proof of vaccination or negative-Covid test, it was the first large-scale local concert that would allow only fully vaccinated attendees.
Since then, like the virus itself, the trend has not stopped spreading.
Here are some things to know about indoor entertainment.
The KeyBank Center policy
For Church and events through Oct. 30, attendees need to have proof of at least one dose of the vaccination. This would include the Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival on Oct. 2 and Dude Perfect on Oct. 23. Starting Oct. 31, proof of full vaccination is necessary at KeyBank Center for such events as Genesis on Nov. 27, Sebastian Maniscalco on Dec. 3 and Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Dec. 21.
There are exceptions
The sole outlier is the James Taylor and Jackson Browne Dec. 13 concert which requires proof of full vaccination or negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of the event.
Support Local Journalism
It's not just the largest venues
As events move indoors, other venues have adopted stricter protocols for all fall and winter including Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Kleinhans Music Hall. Also, Musicalfare Theatre, Alleyway, Road Less Traveled and Brazen-Faced Varlets are among the local theater companies requiring full vaccination and it's likely that more venues will adopt more stringent admittance policies.
No one size fits all approach
Shea's has adopted a two-step approach. For the Oct. 10-16 run of “Tootsie,” proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination is required. Starting Oct. 28, however, proof of full vaccination is needed to attend all events at Shea's, Shea's 710 and Shea's Smith theaters. Masks are required at all times while in the building, and concessions and bar services have been suspended.
To attend all events in Kleinhans Music Hall, proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event is required for all staff, volunteers, performers and audience members. This includes performances by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra as well as special events like "Something for the Ladies" featuring singer Donell Jones, Raheem DeVaughn and Case on Sept. 30 and Chelsea Handler on Nov. 4.
“Recent trends in the pandemic, especially the increasing spread of the Delta variant, are troubling to all of us,” representatives for the BPO said in a press release. “These protocols will go into effect beginning September 11 through October 30, 2021 and may be extended if community transmission levels of COVID-19 remain high. Many of our neighboring cultural venues in the downtown region are also announcing similar requirements.”
The refund maze
For those unwilling or unable to meet the requirements of these new protocols, refunds will be available, though the process varies.
Kleinhans: Refunds, exchanges and credits for future events via the venue’s box office; call 885-5000.
Shea’s: Patrons have been provided a “request refund” form, located on the “Covid policy page” at Sheas.org. Patrons can also contact the venue at 768-8071 or email covid@sheas.org.
KeyBank Center: This Live Nation Entertainment venue that employs Ticketmaster as its ticketing agent, provides larger hurdles for ticket holders. According to Ticketmaster’s page for the Nov. 27 Genesis show, for example, refund policies relating to Covid-19 regulations “are determined by individual Event Organizers. For most events, you will receive additional information regarding your specific event via email prior to the event date.”
Ticket holders desiring a refund need to log in to their online Ticketmaster account. Click the “my tickets” tab to get to their “my events” page, and then follow a series of prompts.
“Click the ‘contact us’ button at the bottom right of the screen and choose ‘Email us,’ ” reads Ticketmaster’s Covid-based refund policy. “Please ensure that in the subject box, you select ‘Request a Refund or a Credit.’ In the refund or credit box, select ‘Refund,’ then let us know the refund quantity you are requesting (‘Full’ or ‘Part of My Order’). If partial … state which seats you would like refunded. Once you click the blue ‘send’ button, you will receive an automated email reply letting you know if the Event Organizer is allowing refunds.”