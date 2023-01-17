Nietzsche’s, longtime hub of Buffalo live music scene, is for sale

Nietzsche’s, the Allentown club that has been a major component of the Buffalo live music scene for more than four decades, is for sale.

According to the listing, by realtor Gurney Becker & Bourne, the 3,500-square foot, 248-person capacity venue at 248 Allen St. is available for $650,000, with an estimated monthly mortgage of $4,336.

Proprietor Joe Rubino opened the club in 1982 and quickly established the reputation of Nietzsche’s as one of the few venues in town where patrons could enjoy live music seven nights a week.

The long, narrow room with a stage in the rear and a long bar and smaller performing area in the front hit its peak in the late '80s and '90s, becoming one of the premier clubs for local original music and on-the-rise regional and national acts.

Over the years, Nietzsche’s has hosted bands like Phish, the Tragically Hip and the Goo Goo Dolls long before they broke into the mainstream.

Famously, Nietzsche’s also hosted Anthony Bourdain for a taping of the late celebrity chef and travel documentarian’s Travel Channel show “No Reservations,” in 2009.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The club is widely known as the venue where indie-folk high priestess Ani DiFranco got her start, working at first with the help of the late folk artist and Monday Night Songwriter Showcase host Michael Meldrum.

Much of Nietzsche’s appeal as a music venue is due to the eclectic nature of the programming, which runs the gamut from acoustic folk, jazz and blues to full-blown indie-rock, alternative sounds and jam band offerings.

The club also boasts a strong community vibe, bolstered by Rubino’s presence at the end of the bar most nights during his tenure, and a consistent staff including familiar faces behind the bar and, for several decades, the late and much-loved doorman P.J. Barbalato in the front of the house.

One last hug for P.J. Barbalato, doorman supreme Nietzsche’s doorman P.J. Barbalato always made me feel like I was a necessary part of the Buffalo music community," writes Jeff Miers. "And I am far from alone. Because P.J. made seemingly everyone he encountered on a regular basis feel special, as if they belonged there."

“I love the place, and I hope it continues, but after all these years, it’s just time to let go of the responsibility,” Rubino told Buffalo Business First.

According to the listing, sale of the building includes the property, the name and all equipment owned by the business, as well as the second floor, which housed the artist green room and a smaller living space throughout Rubino’s tenure.

. . .

Video: Jeff Miers remembers Jeff Beck