New take on 'A Girl, A Guy, A Piano' and more through MusicalFare

Randy Kramer and Theresa Quinn are back at the piano for a new rendition of an evening of four hands at one piano.

In a sequel to their MusicalFare Cabaret show “A Girl, A Guy, A Piano,” the husband-and-wife team return with “Same Girl, Same Guy, Same Piano: All New Stuff.” The new program, broadcast from MusicalFare's Premier Cabaret, includes an eclectic program of music ranging from Cole Porter to Stevie Wonder, The Beatles and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

It can be livestreamed starting at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 and available to watch as many times as you would like through March 26. A ticket is $10 (plus $3 facility fee) and can be purchased via the website. Links will be emailed by approximately 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26; if you purchase tickets after that, an email will immediately be sent with the link.