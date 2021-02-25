 Skip to main content
New take on 'A Girl, A Guy, A Piano' and more through MusicalFare
Randy Kramer Theresa Quinn 'Same Girl, Same Guy, Same Piano: All New Stuff'

Randy Kramer and Theresa Quinn perform "Same Girl, Same Guy, Same Piano: All New Stuff," a new virtual music program.

Randy Kramer and Theresa Quinn are back at the piano for a new rendition of an evening of four hands at one piano.

In a sequel to their MusicalFare Cabaret show “A Girl, A Guy, A Piano,” the husband-and-wife team return with “Same Girl, Same Guy, Same Piano: All New Stuff.” The new program, broadcast from MusicalFare's Premier Cabaret, includes an eclectic program of music ranging from Cole Porter to Stevie Wonder, The Beatles and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

It can be livestreamed starting at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 and available to watch as many times as you would like through March 26. A ticket is $10 (plus $3 facility fee) and can be purchased via the website. Links will be emailed by approximately 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26; if you purchase tickets after that, an email will immediately be sent with the link.

Kramer and Quinn also are featured in MusicalFare's virtual production of "Broadway Love," which can be livestreamed through March 13. As News' reviewer Melinda Miller wrote: "Randall Kramer and Theresa Quinn on piano, providing a visual valentine just by being themselves."

The next livestream from Premier Cabaret is "I'm Still Standing: An Evening with Broadway's Lindsay Brett Carothers" ("Bring It On," "Wicked") at 7:30 p.m. March 13. Buffalo's Raphael Santos will open for Carothers. Rosan Sharma will make her MusicalFare debut. Music director is Alison d'Amato of the University at Buffalo department of theater and dance. Tickets are $15.

