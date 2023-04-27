Here's a look at the shows and events that have been announced this week.

Margaret Cho, 8 p.m. July 7-8 at the Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls. Tickets start at $65 and go on sale at noon April 28 (senecaniagaracasino.com). This is an 18-and-over show.

Gladys Knight, 8 p.m. July 14 at the Seneca Niagara Event Center, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls. Tickets start at $45 and go on sale at noon April 28 (senecaniagaracasino.com).

Iliana Glazer, 8 p.m. July 14 at the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, Amherst. Tickets are $37-$47 (box office, livenation.com).

Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. July 22 at the Seneca Allegany Event Center, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. Tickets start at $25 and go on sale at noon April 28 (senecaalleganycasino.com).

Larkin Poe and The Allman Betts Band, 6:30 p.m. July 27 at the Artpark Amphitheater. General admission tickets are $20 (carry-in chairs and blankets are permitted), front of stage (standing only) are $39 and reserved seats are $49. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 28 (ticketmaster.com).

Frankie Avalon, 8 p.m. July 28-29 at the Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls. Tickets start at $45 and go on sale at noon April 28 (senecaniagaracasino.com).

Alter Bridge, Sevendust and Mammoth WVH (Wolfgang Van Halen), 5 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Lakeside Event Lawn, Outer Harbor, 825 Fuhrmann Blvd. Tickets start at $35 general and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 28 (VIP tickets are available; buffalowaterfront.com/events/alter-bridge, tixr.com)

Flo Rida, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Erie County Fair, Hamburg Fairgrounds. Preferred seats are $50, reserved seats are $40 and general admission seats are $35 and go on sale at 9 a.m. June 9 (ecfair.org).

Whiskey Myers, 49 Winchester and Matt Koziol, Aug. 20 in the Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston. General admission tickets (no carry-in chairs allowed; blankets are permitted) are $45 and front of stage (standing only) tickets are $65 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 28 (ticketmaster.com, box office).

Al Stewart with the Empty Pockets, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $29 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 28 (rivieratheatre.org).

Ontario

The following concerts have been announced for the Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10 a.m. April 28 (ticketmaster.ca).

Mike Epps, 8:30 p.m. July 6 on the OLG Stage.

One Vision of Queen featuring Marc Martel, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 24 in the Avalon Theatre.

Patti Labelle, 7 p.m. Aug. 27 on the OLG Stage.

Tom Segura, 8 p.m. Nov. 9 on the OLG Stage.