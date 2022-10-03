New releases prove strength of Buffalo jam, roots and groove scene

During a recent local music town hall-style discussion I participated in, the age-old dichotomy between “cover bands” and “original artists” came up, as it has a way of doing. The conventional wisdom suggests that cover and tribute bands are sellouts intent on gobbling up all the available gigs and making off with more than their fair share of the loot, while original bands and artists conduct themselves with integrity and suffer for the privilege of doing so by playing for smaller crowds and earning far less money.

I was asked my thoughts on the matter, and responded with something close to this. Musicians want to play, so they find a way to play, and they go where the gigs are. If that means playing in a tribute act, they’ll do it, and they’ll give it their all. But the truth is, I don’t know any tribute band musicians who don’t also write and perform their own music. So this supposed battle between "cover" and "original" isn’t necessarily an actual thing.

Not many people with any skin in the local music game like hearing this. But I stand by the statement. And the arrival of three new full-length original releases from bands featuring musicians who have been affiliated with pick-up cover gigs and tribute ensemble performances over the years backs up my belief.

These three new albums reveal the strength and diversity of our original music scene. And they do so by blending strong songwriting and arranging skills with the improvisational acumen often associated with jam- and groove-based rock music. Which suggests that the players involved learned a lot about their own artistic potential by studying and performing music written by their musical forebears. Go figure.

All three of these albums are available now, through streaming sites, as digital downloads and in CD format, via the artists’ websites.

eberwine, "One Vision"

Guitarist Todd Eberwine has been a bright star on the regional jam scene for a long time, based on his work with Dive House Union, Soul Roach and various tribute ensembles, many of them Grateful Dead-themed. However, Eberwine’s musical interests are deep and varied, straying far beyond the jam scene to include alternative, hard rock and indie influences. All of these strains of Eberwine’s musical personality are in evidence throughout “One Vision,” the debut effort from the band that bears its leader's name.

With the help of guitarist Aaron Ziolkowski, bassist Pablo Zabrycki, drummer Jay Race and keyboardist Donny Frauenhofer, Eberwine explores the rich region where his sturdy, groove-oriented songs meet the heady air of improvisation.

Opener “Get On” moves through its psychedelic rock paces, then settles into a spacious two-chord vamp that lays a bed for a lengthy, inspired guitar solo. “Worlds Away” adds some acid-funk to the party, moving between swampy riffing and a strong chorus melody, building toward a coda figure with some strong band interplay bolstering another blistering Eberwine guitar solo. The title track indulges in Eberwine’s roots in electric blues, but then moves gracefully through verse figures built on an ascending chord progression that lead toward a memorable, yearning-infused chorus.

Eberwine has said that this new group isn’t a jam band, but rather, “it’s a rock band that jams,” and that’s a valid distinction. “One Vision” is an album built on a foundation of strong songs that could stand on their own without improv sections. But when those songs open up into intelligent and intuitive band interplay movements, graced by tastefully virtuosic soloing, something truly magical happens.

Beu, "Tripping with Mermaids"

Members of Lazlo Hollyfeld, Rhubarb and other musical projects come together as Beu, one of the freakiest and funkiest bands that might ostensibly be considered part of the Buffalo jam band scene.

Bassist Nick Gonzalez, keyboardist Scott Molly, drummer Bill Wachowiak and guitarist Stoney Danza bring elements of hip-hop, acid jazz and classic soul to the party, where those influences meet and mingle with alternative rock, punk and psychedelia.

On the new “Tripping With Mermaids,” which was celebrated through a recent joint album release party with Eberwine at the Town Ballroom, Beu crafts a giddy melange of groove-based tunes that flirt with organ trio jazz, New Orleans funk, and a lovely trippiness that suggests what it might sound like if Primus jammed with Soulive on a hot night in a sweaty Buffalo club.

It’s infectious and filthy in the best sense of the term, and man does it ever sound good loud.

Beu plays McGarret's, 946 Elmwood Ave., on Oct. 7.

F.A.R.,"Ordinary Moments"

F.A.R. – drummer Ethan Fox, guitarist/vocalist Drew Azzinaro and bassist/vocalist/keyboardist Eamon Rayhn – tracked their new full-length “Ordinary Moments” at NRS Studios in Woodstock, with producer Scott Petito, a veteran of recordings with the likes of John Scofield, Mercury Rev, Steve Gadd, James Taylor and Chic.

A deeply soulful collection of tunes boasting a maturity that belies the relative youth of the band members, “Ordinary Moments” blends elements of classic R&B with the organic interplay of contemporary groove music, and simply soars on the strength of the trio’s supple, dynamic interplay. There’s also the matter of Azzinaro’s guitar playing, which manages to be understated and gloriously face-melting in equal measure.

“Ordinary Moments” is a topical album without being too strident about it. The lyrics reflect our turbulent times, and consistently suggest that looking within is the only way to see what’s right in front of us. The thematic material, casually virtuosic musicianship, subtle and dynamic interplay between the three musicians, and the outstanding production values combine to create a seamless vibe. More than merely a collection of tunes, “Ordinary Moments” is an album in the truest sense.

F.A.R. plays the Taylor Theatre at the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., Lockport, on Oct. 29.