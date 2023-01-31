New releases celebrate the depth and breadth of the Buffalo sound

The Buffalo music scene has been in high gear since the onset of the pandemic. Such a statement might seem to to strike against the structure of logic, considering that said pandemic knocked the live music industry to its knees. But the creative spirit finds a way to create, and so, many musicians and bands in our area turned inward toward their composer/arranger/record-maker selves, and are now releasing new albums of wildly diverse original music. Here are a few of them that demanded my attention in recent weeks.

The Bear and the Bison, "The Bear and the Bison"

The debut effort from this roots music duo featuring songwriter/singer/multi-instrumentalist Mark Lennon and co-writer/partner Courtney Lennon chronicles the pair’s journey from their former home in California to their new digs in Buffalo. The Bear & the Bison’s take on folk music is about as far from formulaic contemporary pop-country music as you can get, instead establishing itself on the more solid ground of timeless roots music, and dragging the old, weird America into the present day, where an air of surrealism pervades. The writing is unfailingly strong, the performances world-weary but optimistic, the arrangements and production haunted and hopeful in equal measure. Out Feb. 13 on vinyl and across digital platforms. Pre-order through thebearandthebison.com.

Anthony Aversa, Anthony Aversa

A beautifully eclectic solo effort from Tiger Chung Lee/Salt Peter guitarist/vocalist and songwriter Anthony Aversa that condenses several decades of influences into three quarters of an hour’s worth of brilliantly skewed songcraft. The acoustic Zeppelin-meets-schoolyard sing-along vibe of opener “We Ought To Be Friends” sets the stage for a wild ride through Zappa-esque freak blues (“Rare But Not Uncommon”), wide-screen dreamy balladry (“Hope”), ominous junkyard post-blues (“Too Late”), sinister observations on the machinations of Empire (“Pigs”), and freaked-out hard funk (“Gods Are Dreaming”). It all unfolds like a decidedly strange and unnerving trip, but it’s one you’ll be eager to take repeatedly. Out now on digital platforms.

Adam Bronstein, "Intention/Invention"

Former Universe Shark guitarist Adam Bronstein arrives with his first album as bandleader and composer, and it’s a simply stunning effort. Bronstein enlisted peers from Buffalo’s vibrant new jazz scene – Elliott Scozzaro on tenor sax, Anthony Henry on bass and drummer Joe Goretti – for sessions at the Beat Barn in Orchard Park. The result is an organic, earthy recording of some subtle but striking compositions that move easily between supple swing and stately funk. The soloing is inventive and melodic in equal measure, and the overall, dream-like ambience will be enticing to fans of Julian Lage’s most recent effort, “View With A Room,” featuring Bill Frisell. This is a truly beautiful album. Out now, via Bandcamp and across streaming platforms.

Grub, "Can You Feel It?" (Human Kebab Remix)

Nominally a psychedelic rock trio from Buffalo, but in reality, something much less definable, Grub released one of the most interesting albums of 2020 in the form of “Year Of The…,” a record that fuses abundant musical influences into a dizzying array of grooves, melodies and sonic textures. It’s not surprising that Human Kebab, one half of (much beloved in Buffalo) Canadian electro duo USS, found plenty within the “Year Of The…” track “Can You Feel It?” to work its production magic on.

Human Kebab, whose friends probably refer to him as Jason Parsons, remixed the song, which was already a banger, and elevated the inherent elation in the track toward the stratosphere. The single smacks, but you owe it to yourself to dig into the entirety of Grub’s discograph, which includes a pair of full-lengths and a duo of EPs. It’s all streaming, everywhere.

Eric Starr, "Between the Sandhills and the Sea"

This latest work by Buffalo ex-pat composer and percussionist Eric Starr offers a daring marriage of spoken-word passages and strikingly intimate compositions for cello (played by Hannah Holman) and piano (by Michelle Alvarado). Between each of the three pieces – two standalone compositions bookending the five-movement title piece – actress Sonya Cassidy ("Lodge 49," "The Paradise") offers eloquently understated readings of poems relevant to the textual underpinnings of the work, which Starr dedicates to the British writers and social reformers Vera Brittain and Winifred Holtby, both of whom campaigned tirelessly for women’s rights and racial justice in the 1920s and '30s. The sum effect is not unlike a threnody, though Starr ably pushes the sun through the clouds throughout, allowing levity to temper the sometimes mournful air.

Starr is after the universal here, with both text and music illuminating the ties that bind us all - loss and dissolution, yes, but also perseverance and the indomitability of the human spirit. The tonal fluidity of Debussy, the aching elegance of Lyle Mays and the romantic lyricism of Bill Evans are in attendance, though Starr tells me that no formal nods to mentors were intended, and that he “simply meditated on the two authors and eventually, melodies and harmonic underpinnings started to flow into my imagination,” mostly while he sat at the piano, although vivid dreams also offered up melodic and harmonic inspiration.

"Between the Sandhills and the Sea" is an emotionally complex, sometimes challenging but ultimately accessible, inviting and deeply rewarding work. Available wherever you stream, or directly from the artist.

Cosmic Oases, "Inexpectatus"

A duo project featuring guitarist/synthesist Barry DiGregorio and percussionist. Bruce Blair, the debut effort by Cosmic Oases is a lush, largely improvised slab of interplanetary psychedelia that demands a clear schedule and a good pair of headphones. DiGregorio, a Niagara Falls native who spends his time away from music as a geologist and astrobiologist, offers guitar- and synth-based soundscapes that run the gamut from Robert Fripp-like ambience to full-blown Hawkwind-inspired space rock exegeses. Blair responds in kind with a litany of percussive invocations that complement the exploratory nature of DiGregorio’s sound collages. The combined effect is trance-inducing and often quite beautiful. Streaming across multiple platforms now.