It's been another week of concert and event announcements including the lineup for the popular Borderland Festival.

Held Sept. 15-17 at Knox Farm State Park (437 Buffalo Road, East Aurora), the family-friendly Borderland Festival features two stages of music along with Kidsland, food trucks and artisans. The lineup features Trey Anastasio with Classic TAB, moe., Goose, Dawes, The Infamous Stringdusters, Sammy Rae & Friends, Neal Francis, Mighty Poplar, The 502s, Krasno/Moore Project, The Buffalo Colored Musicians Club, Never Ben, NYS Dead Coalition, Organ Fairchild, Grosh, a Girl Named Genny, the Stovepipes and Buffalo Brass Machine. More acts are expected to be announced.

Advance tickets are now on sale: one-day general admission, $91.49; three-day general admission, $166.75; three-day VIP, $288.40 (borderlandfestival.com). Camping options are available.

Here's a listing of other new events with listings by date of event.

Frank White Experience – The Official Notorious B.I.G. Tribute Band. With Ivan Da Great, GWOP Nation and Mark The Aquarius. Doors at 7 p.m. May 6 in Stamps, The Bar (98 Main St., Tonawanda). Tickets are $20 advance, $25 day of show (Purplepass.com/FrankWhite).

Jon Lovitz. 8 p.m. June 8-9 in the Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls. Tickets start at $45 and go on sale at noon March 31 (senecaniagaracasino.com). This is an 18-and-older show.

38 Special. 8 p.m. June 17 in the Seneca Niagara Event Center, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls. Tickets start at $35 and go on sale at noon March 31 (senecaniagaracasino.com).

Lorrie Morgan. 8 p.m. June 30 in Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls. Tickets start at $65 and go on sale at noon March 31 (senecaniagaracasino.com).

The Pixies, Modest Mouse and Cat Power. 6 p.m. Aug. 28 in the Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 31. General admission tickets (no carry-in chairs allowed, blankets are permitted), $39.50; front of stage (standing-room only), $69.50; reserved seats (chair provided), $85 (ticketmaster.com, Artpark box office).

Firehouse with Janet Gardner. 8 p.m. Nov. 4 in the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $39 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 31 (rivieratheatre.org).

John Waite. 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Riviera Theatre. Tickets are $39, VIP add-on is $90 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 31 (rivieratheatre.org).

CANADA

The new OLG Stage at the Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls, Ont., continues to add to its already robust schedule. Here are four more shows announced this week; all tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 31 (ticketmaster.ca).

Aqua with Bran Van 3000 and Prozzäk, 8 p.m. June 29.

Return to Grace featuring Steve Michaels, July 12-21.

Dan + Shay, 8 p.m. Aug. 17.

Joss Stone, 8 p.m. Aug. 26.