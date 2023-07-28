Big news for Jonas Brothers fans and a visit from the Budweiser Clydesdale horses top this week's event announcements.

The Jonas Brothers return to Buffalo for a show at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27 in KeyBank Center. Registration for the LiveNation Verified Fan presale continues through 10 p.m. July 31 at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/jonasbrothers. If you are chosen for that lottery, you will be sent an access code for the presale that starts Aug. 3. Any leftover tickets will go on sale to the general public through jonasbrothers.com.

Here's a look at the other announcements.

Budweiser Clydesdales. 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, 8315 Park Road, Batavia. Admission, parking and photos are free. A fast pass ticket, which allows you to skip the line and get a photo with up to nine friends, is $25 and available to purchase on Aug. 26. The $25 is donated to Folds of Honor. The New York Sire Stakes races, including the Kane Memorial Race, start at 6 p.m.

Jonas Brothers add Buffalo date to world tour The trio will perform in November in KeyBank Center. Opening for the North American dates is the brother-sister duo, Lawrence.

Legacy Fighting Alliance. 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Seneca Niagara Event Center, 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls. Tickets start at $45 (senecaniagaracasino.com, 877-873-6322).

Dustin Lynch. 8 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Seneca Niagara Event Center, 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls. Tickets start at $55 (senecaniagaracasino.com, 877-873-6322).

LeAnn Rimes. 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino, Salamanca. Tickets start at $45 (senecaniagaracasino.com, senecaalleganycasino.com or ticketmaster.com).

Straight No Chaser: Sleighin’ It Tour, The Holiday Show. 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 28 sheas.org.

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Candlelight concert at Graycliff. Doors open at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at Graycliff, 6472 Old Lake Shore Road, Derby. Concert features BPO principal harpist Madeline Olson and second assistant concertmaster Xiaofan Liu. Tickets are $150 and include wine, hors d’oeuvres, voucher for two tickets to a BPO concert and two tickets for a standard tour of Graycliff (experiencegraycliff.org, 716-947-9217).

Caroline Rhea and Tammy Pescatelli. 8 p.m. Oct. 6-7 in the Bear’s Den Showroom at the Seneca Niagara Event Center, 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls. Tickets start at $45 and go on sale at noon on July 28 (senecaniagaracasino.com, 877-873-6322).

Blood, Sweat & Tears. 8 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 in the Bear’s Den Showroom at the Seneca Niagara Event Center, 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls (senecaniagaracasino.com, 877-873-6322).

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Tickets are on sale now (sheas.org).