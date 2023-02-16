Four new concerts at four different venues were announced this week. All go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 17.
Gaslight Anthem with Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe. 7:30 p.m. May 20 at the Lakeside Event Lawn, Outer Harbor (825 Fuhrman Blvd.). Tickets are through tixr.com, buffalowaterfront.com.
This marks the second season for the summer concert series that returns to the Lakeside Event Lawn at 825 Fuhrmann Blvd., the space near what will become a permanent amphitheater called Lakeside Pavilion.
Dave Matthews Band. 7:30 p.m. June 14 at the Darien Lake Amphitheater. Tickets start at $65 (livenation.com, ticketmaster.com).
Ben Folds. 8 p.m. June 16. Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston. Indoor reserved seats start at $36 (livenation.com, ticketmaster.com).
Daughtry. 8:30 p.m. June 21 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets are through ticketmaster.ca.