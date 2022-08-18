Musician, producer Rod Bonner joins 'Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers'

The "Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers" podcast is a joint venture between The Buffalo News and Robby Takac’s Music is Art foundation. Recorded at GCR Audio Recording Studios in Buffalo, each episode highlights a band or artist performing live and an interview with News Music Critic Jeff Miers.

Episode 2: Rod Bonner

Some people are just plain born to it.

Rod Bonner was studying classical piano by age 4, performing regularly at his family’s church in Buffalo, and, by the time he was in high school, was a valued member of his school’s band and various ensembles. Upon graduation, Bonner hit the road as a member of multi-platinum, Grammy-winning soul-jazz saxophonist Najee’s band. Bonner quickly rose through the ranks to become Najee’s musical director, a position he held for 11 years.

The Najee gig led to bountiful opportunities, and Bonner performed with such artists as Pieces of a Dream, Noel Gourdin, Alissia Benveniste, Jon B, H-Town, Alex Bugnon, Phil Perry, Meshell Ndegeocello, Meli’sa Morgan, Cami Clune and Grabbitz. Somewhere amid this flurry of activity, Bonner also earned a bachelor’s degree in music business at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

This diversity of experience made Bonner a musician capable of walking into virtually any musical situation and adding something appropriate, meaningful and more often than not, profound.

“My parents saw the talent before I did,” Bonner said. “I was all about sports, but as I got older, I saw that sports were not my forte. My parents gave me the space to try things, but they always wanted to cultivate the music side. Starting studying classical at a very young age gave me the foundation for my flow and my dexterity and my hands being able to keep up that pace with a lot of different genres. That pushed over to jazz, which opened the door for improvisation and gave me better ears and the ability to sight-read music. Then, as I built my love for music and it started to truly become my own, I started exploring funk, fusion and R&B. Then I arrived at a point where my heart was just filled with music, so it didn’t matter what I heard – I could connect with something in any genre of music.”

In 2021, Bonner was heard on music’s biggest stage, as he played talk box behind hip-hop/pop superstar Doja Cat at the Grammy Awards. That led to another talk box gig, this time with Gospel legend James Fortune.

When he’s not on the road or working as a guest artist and producer on a plethora of projects, Bonner performs a striking melange of funk, soul, R&B and jazz-fusion with his outfit Rod Bonner & Co.

“I’ve been blessed to be able to get into as many different musical situations as I can and flow with as many different genres of music as possible. I hate being put in a box in general, but with music even more so.”

Upcoming Rod Bonner shows: Sept. 10 at the Music is Art Festival at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St.

