It's May – the month of spring flowers and the summer entertainment season. Yes – summer.

May has long been considered the kickoff to the summer season and it's no different on our local music scene where the large outdoor venues are opening for concerts, joining intimate club shows and arena concerts.

Country superstars Brooks & Dunn set the stage for one of the largest shows of the summer with a concert at 7 p.m. May 13 in KeyBank Center. The Grammy Award-winners are considered to be the most successful duo in terms of album sales, selling more than 30 million albums since 1991 with hits such as "My Maria," “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and “Believe.”

Earlier this year, Buffalo was announced as one of 17 new dates on the extended "Reboot Tour" 2023 that started May 4 in Kansas City, Mo. The tour is named for the Country Music Hall of Famers' 2019 "Reboot" album that included new takes on some of their biggest hits with younger country artists like Luke Combs and Kacey Musgraves.





Opening the show is Scotty McCreery, the 2011 winner of "American Idol" who has gone on to a successful music career. His current single "It Matters to Her" is from the album "Same Truck: The Deluxe."

On the club scene, May 13 also marks an appearance by Canadian singer-songwriters, producers and all-around musical talents Hugh Christopher Brown, Ron Hawkins and Stephen Stanley who are longtime favorites on this side of the border. In fact, Hawkins and Stanley have long been honorary Buffalonians through their work with Lowest of the Low and solo careers. The three men have worked together for a number of years on various projects. Brown, you may remember, was with the Bourbon Tabernacle Choir. The show is at 7 p.m. May 13 on the Oxford Pennant Stage at the Town Ballroom.

The Outer Harbor Concert Series opens with New Jersey rockers Gaslight Anthem at 7:30 p.m. May 20 at the Lakeside Event Lawn (825 Fuhrmann Blvd.). Sharing the bill are Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe.

Artpark in Lewiston opens its concert season with the Avett Brothers at 8 p.m. May 21 in the Mainstage Theatre. This venue has reserved seats inside with some lawn seating (blankets allowed). Alt-rock indie band Mt. Joy is the first concert in Artpark's outdoor amphitheater at 7 p.m. May 25. Carry-in chairs are not allowed, but you can bring a blanket to enjoy the show and the view.

Here is a select roundup of May concerts and events listed in order of performance date.

May 12-13: Classical Jazz. With the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Regina Carter. 10:30 a.m. May 12 and 7:30 p.m. May 13 at Kleinhans Music Hall. bpo.org

May 5: Billy Idol. 8 p.m. at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls, Ont. fallsviewcasinoresort.com

May 11: The Menzingers. 7 p.m. in the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. townballroom.com

May 12: Un Ano Contigo. 7 p.m. in the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. townballroom.com

May 13: Brooks & Dunn with Scott McCreery. 7 p.m. in KeyBank Center. keybankcenter.com

May 13: Brown/Hawkins/Stanley. 7 p.m. on the Oxford Pennant Stage at the Town Ballroom. townballroom.com

May 19-20: Kevin Hart. 9 p.m. at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, Ont. fallsviewcasinoresort.com

May 17: Choir! Choir! Choir!. Don’t Stop Believin’ – An Epic '80s Singalong. 7:30 p.m. in the Mary Seaton Room of Kleinhans Music Hall. kleinhansbuffalo.org

May 17: Sam Grisman Project. 7 p.m. in the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. townballroom.com

May 19-20: Robert Klein. 8 p.m. in the Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls. This is an 18-and-older show. senecaniagaracasino.com

May 20: Gaslight Anthem with Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe. 7:30 p.m. at the Lakeside Event Lawn, Outer Harbor (825 Fuhrman Blvd.). tixr.com

May 20: Travis Tritt. 8 p.m. in the Seneca Allegany Event Center, Seneca Allegany Casino Resort. senecaalleganycasino.com

May 21: Avett Brothers. 8 p.m. Artpark Mainstage Theatre, Lewiston. artpark.net

May 25: Mt. Joy. 7 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston. artpark.net

May 25: Sarah McLachlan. 8:30 p.m. at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino. fallsviewcasinoresort.com

May 25-26: Debbie Gibson. 8 p.m. in the Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls. senecaniagaracasino.com

May 26: Noah Kahan. 7:30 p.m. at the Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston artpark.net

May 26-27: Patriotic Pops. With the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and John Morris Russell. 10:30 a.m. May 26 and 7:30 p.m. May 27 in Kleinhans Music Hall. bpo.org

May 27: Gary Levox of Rascal Flatts. 8 p.m. in the Seneca Events Center at the Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort, 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls. senecaniagaracasino.com

May 27: Cheap Trick. 8 p.m. at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino. fallsviewcasinoresort.com

May 28: Tom Jones. 7 p.m. at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino. fallsviewcasinoresort.com

May 28: Rival Sons. 7 p.m. in the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. townballroom.com