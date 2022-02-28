Moody and immersive, Tool challenges the crowd at KeyBank Center

At times moody and brooding and at other times explosive and immersive, Tool proved to be as challenging on stage as its albums. Keenan wasn’t even afraid to call out the crowd early for being too quiet, comparing our fair city to (shudder to think) Albany, but he gave the crowd two plus hours to get it right. In the end, he assured his legions that they had indeed stepped up to the task at least as far as increasing their volume, since he noted the inept few who couldn’t figure out how to turn off the lights on their phones.