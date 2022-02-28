Moody and immersive, Tool challenges the crowd at KeyBank Center

A crowd, quite possibly larger than the Sabres have seen in many moons but not near a full house, ventured out on a cold Sunday evening in February to spend some time at KeyBank Center with Tool, and unlike a current Sabres showing – they weren’t disappointed.
In keeping with a long-standing band request, screens throughout the building had warned fans that filming or recording would result in ejection and many appeared to follow the request.
The night opened with a muddy, churning set from the Acid Helps as people trickled to their seats. The quartet raged through its 45-minute set, but the post-metal luster was tarnished by buried guitars and muffled vocals. The band was still able to hold the crowd’s attention, and it curried even more favor with locals by displaying "Allen 17” on one of the amps.
As Tool’s time drew near, a floor-to-ceiling chainmail curtain obscured the stage and acted as a screen for morphing projections that oscillated between vibrant colors and images from various albums. Slowly, from behind the curtain, the band became illuminated and singer Maynard James Keenan’s voice emerged, as the musicians powered their way through the heavy title track of their most recent album, "Fear Inoculum." Stationed on one of the rear risers far back on the stage, Keenan allowed the instrumentation to replace the lead singer ethos.
Drummer Danny Carey’s solo during “Opiate” – the first of many – had the crowd roaring for more. As they moved into "The Pot," the images dancing on the chain screen became subtler and gave way to a more focused view of the band. The vista became crystal clear at the end of “Pushit" from "Ænima" when the curtain parted completely.
Following the throbbing metal of "The Grudge" from 2001 album "Lateralus" and "Right in Two" from "10,000 Days," the band slowed things down a bit with “Descending.” As the sound of ocean waves washed in behind the group, it stabilized the crowd’s energy before they ripped into and wrapped up the set.
A surprising element of the concert was a countdown clock that appeared directly after the final song to assure the crowd that they only had to wait 12 minutes for the encore.
That brief intermission led to a three-song, 30-minute encore that opened with another drum solo from Carey who also worked a sequencer. A kaleidoscopic view of the drum kit appeared behind the stage, projected on the rear screens so everyone could follow Carey's intricate movements during "Chocolate Chip Trip."
As the lights came up during "Culling Voices," the band slowly appeared at the edge of the stage, to connect with the audience while confetti rained down.
At times moody and brooding and at other times explosive and immersive, Tool proved to be as challenging on stage as its albums. Keenan wasn’t even afraid to call out the crowd early for being too quiet, comparing our fair city to (shudder to think) Albany, but he gave the crowd two plus hours to get it right. In the end, he assured his legions that they had indeed stepped up to the task at least as far as increasing their volume, since he noted the inept few who couldn’t figure out how to turn off the lights on their phones.
CONCERT REVIEW
Tool on Feb. 27 at KeyBank Center.