The WWE's popular "Monday Night Raw" is returning to Buffalo for an event at 7:30 p.m. July 10 at KeyBank Center.

Look for Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Kevin Owens and Becky Lynch among the wrestlers at the event that will be broadcast live on USA Network. Tickets start at $20 and go on sale April 7 (ticketmaster.com).

Here are the week's other event announcements by date.

Brown/Hawkins/Stanley. Hugh Christopher Brown, Ron Hawkins and Stephen Stanley. 7 p.m. May 13 on the Oxford Pennant Stage at the Town Ballroom, 681 S. Main St. Advance tickets are $35 (etix.com).

Big Wreck. 7 p.m. June 16. Town Ballroom, 681 S. Main St. Advance tickets are $34 (etix.com).

Paul Thorne. 8 p.m. Aug. 4, Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St.; $35.

Incubus with Badflower. 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, 6380 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 7 (ticketmaster.ca).

Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the University at Buffalo Center For the Arts Mainstage Theatre, North Campus, Amherst. Tickets are $49, $70, $75 and $103 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 7 (ticketmaster.com, ubcfa.org and at the Center for the Arts box office from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays).

Harvest & Rust: A Neil Young Experience. 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern. $20/$25.