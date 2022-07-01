Moe. comes home to celebrate its 30th anniversary

As Moe. celebrates its 30th anniversary with a tour that includes a Thursday stop at the Buffalo Outer Harbor Lakeside Lawn, the Buffalo-born band has much to to be grateful for, but also, plenty of wounds to nurse.

In 2017, bassist Rob Derhak was diagnosed with throat cancer. Derhak recovered, and Moe. subsequently returned to the road. But then in November 2021, guitarist Chuck Garvey suffered a massive stroke, affecting his speech and compromising body function on his right side.

Guitarist Al Schnier, Garvey’s foil in the twin-guitar interplay that is an indelible element in the Moe. sound, says his musical partner is “doing better every day, and wholly committed to returning to the road as soon as he can, in a way that is absolutely inspiring to the rest of us in the band.”

In the meantime, Moe. has secured the estimable talents of revered Schleigho guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Suke Cerulo, and Ghosts of Jupiter/Percy Hill keyboardist Nate Wilson, who will join Schnier, Derhak, drummer Vinnie Amico and percussionist Jim Loughlin for summer and fall tour dates.

When Schnier recently spoke from his home in Central New York, however, he was nursing wounds of a different variety.

“We have two miniature schnauzers and they decided to take on one of the squirrels in the back yard. It devolved into a kind of bloody tug of war. The squirrel did not win. So it's been an interesting morning.”

Schnier went on to speak eloquently about his life in Moe., launched 30 years ago when band members were studying at the University at Buffalo before becoming one of the most successful and enduring of the improvisation-heavy, genre-defying bands that birthed what we now rather lazily refer to as the “90s jam-band scene.”

When: Doors open at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Buffalo Outer Harbor Lakeside Lawn, 825 Fuhrmann Blvd.

Question: You've said in the past you believe Moe.'s function is to host events and foster community. You’re coming back to Buffalo at a time when our community is deeply wounded and fractured. Thirty years into this, is your belief that music can build a sense of community and maybe even offer some healing as strong as it once was?

Schnier: “Oh, absolutely. In fact, even more than ever. On the heels of the tragedy in Buffalo, and then the tragedy in Uvalde, and everything we’re going through in terms of our current political system – regardless of what side you’re on, there’s an awful lot happening right now that people are trying to process. Having a space where people can come together around music, connect with friends and community, and not have it be a charged atmosphere, but rather a safe space – you realize that just connecting with other humans is a wonderful thing.

“We in Moe. have come to realize that it isn’t all about us. At the end of the day, it’s just about providing the outlet. We can go away, the songs can go away, but those experiences remain and that connection remains.“

Even people who’ve been lucky enough to live this almost fantasy-like life in music end up having to face the real stuff. These last few years have been tough ones for the band. Has your relationship with music and your perspective on your career changed?

“It just makes it that much more special. You realize just how fragile everything is. It makes music that much more important. We’ve all come to embrace how unimportant so much of the other stuff is. We’ve always gotten along pretty well as a band, but now, we’re at a place where the connection we have with one another is just amazing. Because we’ve been through so much difficulty in the last few years, but also, because we’re so grateful to have one another to lean on.”

It’s interesting how creatively fertile the early 90s Buffalo scene proved to be. It’s rare for any band to stay together for 30 years with the same members, and now, in your hour of need, you’ve turned to another band that was a presence on that scene – Schleigho. Playing Broadway Joe's during that era and attending shows there, I’m not sure I would’ve believed 30 years later that you guys would still be going. This seems like something worth celebrating.

“Right. You know, this past weekend I did a gig with people that I’ve been playing music with for almost 30 years – members of the Ominous Seapods and God Street Wine (both of whom were regulars on the area’s jam band circuit in the early 90s). I had that exact same thought – that I never thought we’d all be here playing music together 30 years later. What a wonderful thing that we are, that we get to do that.

“You’re right that the music scene in Buffalo in the early 90s was absolutely thriving. It was such a great time to grow a band, and just to be around to enjoy all the music – not just the local music that was happening in Buffalo then, but all of the music that was coming through town in that period. There was great live music seven days a week. What a time to be a fan. All of the radio that we were exposed to back then, all of the live music, all the record stores – it was just such a vibrant music scene, and a great time for us to dig in and say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna do this!’

“Bands had free rein to be creative and to do different things – you want to wear a dress, and put a television on the stage while you’re playing, or be a country-punk band, or a funk-disco band, and then make a big pot of chili on stage during your show – you could do all of that, and no one stopped you. There were authentic, serious bands, certainly, but there was also this air of experimentation and playfulness that was just fantastic.”

Do you get the sense that wouldn’t be the case today, that scenes – not just in Buffalo, but everywhere – might be more scattered and diffuse?

“I don’t know, because now, I’m a middle-aged man who takes naps every day. I’m not in the midst of a music scene like Buffalo was when we started out. I can tell you that the jam-band scene has changed. It’s not the same playing field that we dealt with in the early 90s. Bands don’t have to necessarily think about recording an album, or all that goes behind that, or the prospect of booking all their shows themselves. The whole DIY thing – the actual footwork that we had to put in, making flyers, promoting our own shows – it was all such a great bootcamp for us to help us really understand how to develop our band and grow our business.

“The blood, sweat and tears that you put into it made it mean so much more when you had fans in the audience that knew the words to one of your songs, or when you filled the room when you finally got to play a Friday night at a place like Broadway Joe’s, and not just a crappy Tuesday night opening for somebody else.

“All of that meant something, you know? Now, I just think the arc of all of that is a little bit different. Mostly because of the internet, but also just because everything changes.”

