Missing live music? Try these virtual concerts

Normally, enjoying summers in Buffalo as a music fan means catching sunsets during shows at Artpark or Canalside or grabbing a bite from your favorite food truck while listening to local bands play Larkin Square.

While live music is slowly trickling back to bars and restaurants, and venues are beginning to schedule concerts throughout fall, concertgoers will largely have to go another summer without a normal schedule. Even with the return of live music, some people may not feel comfortable attending in-person events yet.

But there are other ways to enjoy live music. From virtual festivals to livestreams, here are six ways to enjoy concerts in your home.

Livestream concert platform Veeps and its parent company Live Nation have collaborated on a summer livestream series that started May 7 and runs every Friday until Aug. 9. Each week at 9 p.m., an artist streams a live performance from the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. Shows include pop-rock outfit Waterparks on June 6, rapper Young M.A. on June 11 and rapper Freddie Gibbs on July 2. Tickets are $15 presale and will increase on the day of the show.