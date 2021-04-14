Mike Allen dances the darkness away with ‘Jam Band Workout’

Though he emphasizes that he has no desire to be preachy, and that he’s aware that the jam-band scene has not always been associated with clean and healthy living, he does sense a change among members of that scene who have reached a certain age.

“Cleaning it up a little bit, sobering it up a little bit – it’s kind of the new hip vibe, you know? Positive change. I’m 39, and I really think this hits people right around my age, who’ve maybe spent the past 20 years of their lives partying. This is the age when some health issues start to come up – I’ve had some of my own. When do you finally start to get your life together? Why not start eating a little better, why not start exercising a bit?”

When we spoke, Allen was preparing for a journey to Oregon to work with his team on new video content, integrating drone camera footage for the development of new ideas. He’s already filmed abundant content for the YouTube channel and plans to “roll it out a little bit at a time, so we can make adjustments based on the feedback people offer.”

And like most of us, he looks forward to the day when he might safely gather with like-minded folks.