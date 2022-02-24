 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Metallica announces summer date at Highmark Stadium
0 comments
top story

Metallica announces summer date at Highmark Stadium

Support this work for $1 a month
Metallica rocks KeyBank Center (copy) 2018

Lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield, left, guitarist Kirk Hammett and drummer Lars Ulrich during Metallica's 2018 concert at KeyBank Center. The band returns for a summer concert at Highmark Stadium.

 Sharon Cantillon/News file photo

If you want to see Metallica in a stadium concert this summer, you have only  two choices – and one is Buffalo.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group will play Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 11. The other U.S. stadium concert is at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Aug. 14. Grace Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills will open both concerts.

Presale tickets will be available on Feb. 28 to Legacy Fan Club members at 9 a.m. and General Fan Club members at 11 a.m. Those presales end at 10 p.m. March 3. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 4 through ticketmaster.com. Prices are not yet available.

It's not known yet if Metallica will have nonstadium U.S. shows this summer; the band has dates scheduled through at least July 8 on its "European vacation" that includes Italy, Spain, Belgium, Portugal and Germany.

Metallica has stopped in Buffalo multiple times throughout its 40-year career, most recently a 2018 concert in KeyBank Center. It played one previous stadium show here in 1992 on a bill with Guns’N Roses and Faith No More in what was then Rich Stadium.

Since being formed in 1981 by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield, Metallica has sold nearly 120 million albums worldwide, won multiple Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Metallica's talent and longevity has been hailed by News critic Jeff Miers multiple times through the band's history. In his 2009 review of a KeyBank Center concert he wrote that "Metallica delivered the goods, no question. The group, now a quarter-century old, is clearly far from finished."

Of the 2018 concert in the same venue, Miers wrote "... middle-age has done nothing to dim the band’s prog-thrash flame. If anything, Metallica is tighter, more focused and more effortlessly virtuosic than ever, its strident Sturm und Drang, up-tempo strut and neo-classical flourishes melding into an authoritative, life-affirming din."

The last concert in Highmark Stadium was Billy Joel on Aug. 14, 2021. Other recent stadium concerts have included:

The Rolling Stones, July 11, 2015

One Direction, Sept. 3, 2015

• Guns N' Roses, Aug. 16, 2017

U2 and Beck, Sept. 5, 2017

Beyonce and Jay-Z, Aug. 18, 2018

Billy Joel, Aug. 14, 2021

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Look inside Barn Dog Craft Distilling

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Metallica celebrates solidarity through bone-rattling thrash at sold-out KeyBank Center
Entertainment

Metallica celebrates solidarity through bone-rattling thrash at sold-out KeyBank Center

  • Updated

Halfway through Saturday’s sold-out show at KeyBank Center, Metallica guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield took a few moments to address the assembled. “Everyone is welcome, young and old, always and forever, in the Metallica family,” Hetfield said, after calling out a 12-year-old in the front row who was attending his first Metallica show. “And some of us who may look old

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News