Metallica announces summer date at Highmark Stadium

If you want to see Metallica in a stadium concert this summer, you have only two choices – and one is Buffalo.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group will play Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 11. The other U.S. stadium concert is at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Aug. 14. Grace Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills will open both concerts.
Presale tickets will be available on Feb. 28 to Legacy Fan Club members at 9 a.m. and General Fan Club members at 11 a.m. Those presales end at 10 p.m. March 3. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 4 through ticketmaster.com. Prices are not yet available.
It's not known yet if Metallica will have nonstadium U.S. shows this summer; the band has dates scheduled through at least July 8 on its "European vacation" that includes Italy, Spain, Belgium, Portugal and Germany.
Metallica has stopped in Buffalo multiple times throughout its 40-year career, most recently a 2018 concert in KeyBank Center. It played one previous stadium show here in 1992 on a bill with Guns’N Roses and Faith No More in what was then Rich Stadium.
Since being formed in 1981 by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield, Metallica has sold nearly 120 million albums worldwide, won multiple Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.
Metallica's talent and longevity has been hailed by News critic Jeff Miers multiple times through the band's history. In his 2009 review of a KeyBank Center concert he wrote that "Metallica delivered the goods, no question. The group, now a quarter-century old, is clearly far from finished."
Of the 2018 concert in the same venue, Miers wrote "... middle-age has done nothing to dim the band’s prog-thrash flame. If anything, Metallica is tighter, more focused and more effortlessly virtuosic than ever, its strident Sturm und Drang, up-tempo strut and neo-classical flourishes melding into an authoritative, life-affirming din."
The last concert in Highmark Stadium was Billy Joel on Aug. 14, 2021. Other recent stadium concerts have included:
• The Rolling Stones, July 11, 2015
• One Direction, Sept. 3, 2015
• Guns N' Roses, Aug. 16, 2017
• U2 and Beck, Sept. 5, 2017
• Beyonce and Jay-Z, Aug. 18, 2018
• Billy Joel, Aug. 14, 2021