Metallica announces summer date at Highmark Stadium

If you want to see Metallica in a stadium concert this summer, you have only two choices – and one is Buffalo.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group will play Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 11. The other U.S. stadium concert is at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Aug. 14. Grace Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills will open both concerts.

Presale tickets will be available on Feb. 28 to Legacy Fan Club members at 9 a.m. and General Fan Club members at 11 a.m. Those presales end at 10 p.m. March 3. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 4 through ticketmaster.com. Prices are not yet available.

It's not known yet if Metallica will have nonstadium U.S. shows this summer; the band has dates scheduled through at least July 8 on its "European vacation" that includes Italy, Spain, Belgium, Portugal and Germany.