Masked cowboy Orville Peck moves Town Ballroom crowd with his memorable voice

Known for his moody, brooding classic country style, Peck and his band showed an exuberance unexpected from a “goth cowboy,” ripping through songs like “Turn to Hate,” “Queen of the Rodeo” and their cover of Bronski Beat's “Small Town Boy.”

Peck took time between songs to share his thoughts and feelings on the music he was sharing as well as the things that inspired them. When he talked about “Queen of the Rodeo,” he implored everyone to go to a drag show, applauding the hard work of the performers and deeming them the last subversive art form.

He stepped away from the guitar at one point to perform this tour's namesake, “Drive Me Crazy,” on piano, and also performed the duet he recorded with fellow Canadian Shania Twain, “Legends Never Die.” Twain was not in the house to sing her parts, but Peck’s bandmate Bria Salmena provided an excellent substitute.

As the night came to a close, the rowdy crowd got its chance to ramp up the stompin’, whistlin’ and clappin’ as an induction to the Orville Peck fan club, when fans were encouraged to join in for “Take You Back (The Iron Hoof Cattle Call).”