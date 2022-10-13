The "Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers" podcast is a joint venture between The Buffalo News and Robby Takac’s Music Is Art not-for-profit organization. Recorded at GCR Audio Recording Studios in Buffalo, each episode highlights a band or artist performing live and an interview with News Music Critic Jeff Miers.

Episode 7: Marcus Lolo

Born in Florida, raised in Port Au Prince, Haiti and, later, New York City, Marcus Lolo is a pianist, composer, producer and educator who now proudly calls Buffalo home.

Lolo’s intensive training in classical music, coupled with a deep love for jazz and the rhythmic, harmonic and folk traditions of Haiti combine to make him a musician with a unique ability to fuse styles and cultural influences.

It is the passion at the heart of all he does that truly makes Lolo stand out in the field of contemporary music.

Spend any amount of time in Lolo’s presence and you’ll find yourself drawn in by his charisma, thoughtfulness, intelligence and seemingly limitless enthusiasm for discussing music – the philosophy behind its making, its ability to positively affect the lives of those who make it and those who listen to it in equal measure, and the reasons why it matters.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

We discussed music, life, loss, the Buffalo music scene, the importance of mentorship, the connection between improvisation and critical thinking, and what he’s learned in his role as director of Buffalo’s Love Supreme School of Music, a subsidiary of the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective. All of this happened before we even made it to the official interview for the podcast.

At GCR, Lolo led a trio of young Buffalo musicians – bassist Taj Felton, drummer Isaiah Gethers and percussionist Dontrae Alonso – through a set that included an original composition known as “Nocturnal Lament” – dedicated to Lolo’s late father, as well as revered Buffalo bassist Jerry Livingston, a mentor of Lolo’s, who died in March – and an original arrangement of the Haitian traditional piece, “Peze Kafe.”

“I believe that the purpose of music is to connect, and that’s unchanging, from genre to genre,” Lolo said when asked about the connections between his formal classical training and his agility in the area of jazz improvisation. “The devices that we use are less important than the music itself. So, in that context, classical playing informs my jazz playing.

“If you listen to Chopin – it’s like a singer. So, if you can use that in your improvisation to bring out something that’s eerily familiar to people, while expressing an idea in jazz, it works well. Growing up in Haiti, many of the musicians I knew were classical players. They influenced me, but I also always loved jazz so much. When one loves music, the difference between genres is known, but it’s not central to the understanding of and feeling for music.”

. . .

Upcoming Marcus Lolo shows: 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church, 641 Masten Ave., with Curtis Lundy and Bobby Watson; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Senior Recital at the Lippes Concert Hall in Slee Hall, University at Buffalo North Campus, Amherst.

. . .