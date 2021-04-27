Lunchtime concerts bring a dash of free music with your food

Lunchtime concerts – with limited capacities and safety protocols in place – are being presented in the city. Local venues hosting live noontime music have either resumed or expanded their calendar presentations of yore, or created new cultural occasions altogether. These businesses report hearty enthusiasm from concert-starved fans: the shows are small but mighty fine and fun fare.
Following are three excellent options to experience shows at lunchtime for a boost of life-affirming music during the week. Whether your lunch is rollicking-ladies-who-lunch style and the music is the soundtrack for a visit, or you plan on having your eyes and ears glued to the stage for the entire show, the following places have weekly offerings in a variety of genres.
And, yes, lunch is served.
Sportsmen's serving Americana with lunch
Sportsmen's Tavern (326 Amherst St.) in Black Rock (sportsmensbuffalo.com) features three weekly lunchtime gigs. The famed venue, opened in 1985, started its afternoon programming in 2007. Concerts on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays cater to different musical tastes, drawing divergent crowds who watch, socialize and lunch. It's quite a switch seeing daylight streaming through Sportsmen's upper-level windows while watching bands perform.
Seating is set up with tables on the ground floor each accommodating up to six music fans, several demarcated spots on the second floor and countertop seating on the newly opened seasonal patio deck. Tables may be reserved, but it's not necessary.
Things get underway promptly at noon, and some regulars grab their preferred tables at about 11:30 a.m. Geno McManus and Frank Grizanti, performing as Geno & Frank, play Beatles covers on Tuesdays with much lighthearted inter-song banter. "We tune because we care," Geno jokes mid-set. Geno & Frank perform two sets that have audience members singing along to choruses of Fab Four favs.
Josephine and John Mirabella were among the approximately three dozen lunchtime attendees at a recent Geno & Frank show, sharing that they come "once a month, usually," John said. "We like the reasonably priced lunch and the great music: This is always a neat place."
Josephine adds: "I don't get to come much when I'm working, I'm a school bus driver and have to enjoy entertainment any way I can."
Tuesdays at noon, Baudo Jazz Lunch hits the stage until 2:30 p.m. with keyboardist Dr. Joe Baudo leading this four-piece ensemble. His big band lunch shows are on hiatus at this time as 17 musicians can't distance enough on the Sportsmen's stage. Vocalist DeeAnn DiMeo performed recently with the band that also includes guitarist Stu Weissman.
Deft guitarist and Sportsmen's owner Dwane Hall leads either a Bluegrass Lunch or a Country Lunch – all known on the Sportsmen's scene as the Lunch Bunch – drawing longtime fans and fellow musicians. On a recent afternoon the foursome, with Doug Yeomans on guitar and Jim Sweet on bass, performed classic Americana covers from five decades with each band member taking turns at lead vocals.
"It's good to have everyone back," Hall said, before asking a table nearest the stage if they had their vaccines yet. Upstairs, spot No. 12, with its front and center view of the stage below, was marked reserved for two. The musicians announced that, after their break, they'd be calling up musical guests who they spotted in the audience.
Lunch here includes Buffalo pub fare such as burgers, wings and fingers and fancier surprises like crab cakes under the apps section. Most items are priced at about $9. Lunch arrives promptly in a no-fuss diner-style plastic basket, and the coffee is also pretty tasty for those not imbibing lunchtime cocktails.
"It's not mandatory to order lunch," said Jeff Hall, son of Dwane and bar manager, and the lunchtime shows are always free. A stage-side plastic beer pitcher labeled "tip jar" is a mainstay; tips are divided between the band members.
Coffee and classical
Daily Planet Coffee (1862 Hertel Ave.), established in 2014 and open seven days a week, is owned local musician and "longtime coffee fanatic" Mike Caputi. A masterful drummer, Caputi also teaches in the business department at SUNY Buffalo State. Since opening his business, Caputi has produced lunchtime and evening concerts.
Every Friday at noon, Daily Planet puts local musicians on its mid-café stage, with Caputi sometimes joining in on his modified drum kit (since the space is small, he said he leaves his bass drum at home). Lunchtime shows end at 1:30 and the café closes at 3 p.m. On a recent Friday, Caputi and classical guitarist Kevin Donahue played as a duo, with their bass player unable to join them.
"It was important to me to have live music because I'm a musician and I love supporting live music," Caputi said. "When I opened, my plan was to do as much live music as possible, to give opportunities to musicians. Live music started here with Friday and Saturday nights, and then classical Sunday afternoons. We've had members of the Philharmonic playing here. We also have a Thursday night open mic that's building back up. As musicians found out that we were doing live music, they wanted spots to perform so we added Friday afternoons.
"Lunchtime concerts are great, people can take a break, hear live music and go back to work."
Singer and guitarist Jim Vozga performs on the first Friday of the month, and acoustic duo Green Schwinn plays second Fridays. Consult the Daily Planet calendar online for Friday and weekend noontime shows, plus other events.
Lunch with a view and tunes
Seneca One, the looming 38-floor tower downtown, has been hosting a lunchtime live music series alternating Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring Vin D (DeRosa) and his band Vitamin D who play upbeat originals and cover selections. Doing one mega-set, the band doesn't take a break so no one in the lunching crowd will miss a note. This series has been growing in popularity since its inception in early March. The next concert is April 28.
The series will continue in May with dates and artists to be announced. As summer approaches it's likely that this weekly lunchtime series will move outdoors to the redesigned Seneca One plaza. Douglas Development's website says the plaza is a "75,000-square-foot, multi-level retail mall that will have outdoor seating, food vendors and more."
"The concerts are pretty casual and the sound carries well in here: It's not acoustic but it's definitely not overwhelming," said Sean T. Heidinger, director of business development. "Attendance has significantly improved every time, there are people who work in the building who come, people who live in the building who come, families come in, and people working nearby come, too.
"It's a very refreshing environment, there's bustling conversation and networking going on. We will continue the lunchtime entertainment, but we're not sure where it will be."
No reservations are necessary to attend concerts. The food hall is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Use the entrance facing Seneca Street and take the massive escalator or elevators up to the lobby level and follow signs toward the Food Hall. There are handheld wraps/sandwiches, healthy snacks and a selection of poke bowls – newly added to the menu by executive chef Steven Meyers. It is 100% cashless and has ample space between the food stations and tables that are distanced by at least 6 feet along the U-shaped room.
Every concertgoer is within listening distance of the band that performs in a corner of the room. The two-story-high ceilings and giant windows offer views of downtown, the Southtowns (in the distance), and Sahlen Field across the street (sports fans, take heed!) to transform the dining hall into a music hall.
"This is the major space at Seneca One where we can host large groups until our bar opens in late April," Heidinger said. "We want to establish Seneca One as a restaurant destination downtown. This is a big, beautiful space and we follow all of the mandated safety guidelines. We sanitize each of the tables after use, and on the music days we beef up our staff so we're aware of what's going on in the room – we've been really good at that."