Lunchtime concerts bring a dash of free music with your food

No reservations are necessary to attend concerts. The food hall is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Use the entrance facing Seneca Street and take the massive escalator or elevators up to the lobby level and follow signs toward the Food Hall. There are handheld wraps/sandwiches, healthy snacks and a selection of poke bowls – newly added to the menu by executive chef Steven Meyers. It is 100% cashless and has ample space between the food stations and tables that are distanced by at least 6 feet along the U-shaped room.

Every concertgoer is within listening distance of the band that performs in a corner of the room. The two-story-high ceilings and giant windows offer views of downtown, the Southtowns (in the distance), and Sahlen Field across the street (sports fans, take heed!) to transform the dining hall into a music hall.

"This is the major space at Seneca One where we can host large groups until our bar opens in late April," Heidinger said. "We want to establish Seneca One as a restaurant destination downtown. This is a big, beautiful space and we follow all of the mandated safety guidelines. We sanitize each of the tables after use, and on the music days we beef up our staff so we're aware of what's going on in the room – we've been really good at that."

