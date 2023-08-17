Here are the new events announced this week.

Buffalo Chamber Players at the AKG. Series dates are Nov. 16, Feb. 29, April 11 and May 16. All concerts start at 7 p.m. at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, 1285 Elmwood Ave. Season subscription is $110 general, $90 AKG members; single concert general admission is $40, $35 for members (buffaloakg.org).

Luke Combs. April 19-20 at Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park. Ticket prices are to be announced. Fan club presale starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23; Citi presale is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. next Thursday, Aug. 24 (citientertainment.com) and general on-sale starts at 10 a.m. Aug. 25.

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Night of the Living Drag. 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, 6380 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18 (ticketmaster.ca).

Brett Young with Tyler Rich. 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, 6380 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 18 (ticketmaster.ca).

Mersiv: Out Of Bounds with Sippy and Heyz. 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Town Ballroom, 681 S. Main St. Tickets are $25 (townballroom.com).

Postponed: Scarborough Fair. Originally scheduled for Aug. 25 at the Riviera Theatre (67 Webster St., North Tonawanda) has been postponed due to a serious medical condition affecting a band member. The new date is 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Tickets will be honored for the new date; patrons seeking a refund have until Aug. 29 to request one (rivieratheatre.org).