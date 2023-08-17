Here are the new events announced this week.
Buffalo Chamber Players at the AKG. Series dates are Nov. 16, Feb. 29, April 11 and May 16. All concerts start at 7 p.m. at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, 1285 Elmwood Ave. Season subscription is $110 general, $90 AKG members; single concert general admission is $40, $35 for members (buffaloakg.org).
Luke Combs. April 19-20 at Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park. Ticket prices are to be announced. Fan club presale starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23; Citi presale is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. next Thursday, Aug. 24 (citientertainment.com) and general on-sale starts at 10 a.m. Aug. 25.
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Night of the Living Drag. 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, 6380 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18 (ticketmaster.ca).
People are also reading…
Brett Young with Tyler Rich. 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, 6380 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 18 (ticketmaster.ca).
Mersiv: Out Of Bounds with Sippy and Heyz. 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Town Ballroom, 681 S. Main St. Tickets are $25 (townballroom.com).
Postponed: Scarborough Fair. Originally scheduled for Aug. 25 at the Riviera Theatre (67 Webster St., North Tonawanda) has been postponed due to a serious medical condition affecting a band member. The new date is 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Tickets will be honored for the new date; patrons seeking a refund have until Aug. 29 to request one (rivieratheatre.org).