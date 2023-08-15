If you've been waiting for a concert announcement for Highmark Stadium, we've finally got one for you – but you'll have to wait until the spring.

Country star Luke Combs is bringing his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour” to Highmark Stadium on April 19 and 20.

Combs is bringing a bunch of his friends, too. For the Friday concerts, including the local April 19 date, special guests include Cody Jinks, the Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and the Wilder Blue. Saturday concerts, including April 20, feature Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff.

"We got an opportunity to do two shows in some U.S. markets on the World Tour, but when I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist. I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows," Combs said in a statement.

"With country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself, I wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into Outlaw, Americana and Red Dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country. I’m super excited."

The concerts are believed to be the earliest held at the stadium where the outdoor shows are generally scheduled in July, August and September. The Grateful Dead performed at the stadium on June 6, 1992 (with Steve Miller Band) and June 13, 1993 (with Sting).

Combs was previously in Buffalo as the headliner for the 2019 Taste of Country.

Ticket prices have not been announced, but here's when they are going on sale:

Combs’ official fan club, the Bootleggers, will have early access to tickets through fan pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 23, and also will offer exclusive two-day tickets starting at 2 p.m. Aug. 22.

Citi pre-sale is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 24 via citientertainment.com.

General on-sale starts at 10 a.m. Aug. 25.

If you don't get tickets and are a T-mobile customer, don't fret: The mobile carrier has a special program that offers tickets – even to sold-out shows – 30 days before a performance. Visit t-mobile.com/music.