Here's a look at some of the new concert, theater news for the week.

Dirty Work: A Tribute to Steely Dan. Rescheduled "Live at Larkin" concert. New time is 5 to 8 p.m. July 6 at Larkin Square. Free.

Lonestar. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $49 and $59 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 7 (rivieratheatre.org).

Independence Day Weekend Concert. Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. New date: The George Scott Big Band and Swing Buffalo will now perform on July 15-16.

Falkner Park Concert series. 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 18 at Falkner Park, 340 Main St., Youngstown. July 7, The Taverners; July 14, Alex Rene Big Band; July 21, Waterstreet Quartet; July 28, Barroom Buzzards; Aug. 4, Emerald Isle; Aug. 1, the Yacht Rockets and Aug. 18, 2nd Time Around. Free.

Theater

Here's what's new in Buffalo theater.

"Chicago," now open through July 16 at O'Connell & Company Theatre, 4110 Bailey Ave., Amherst. Performances are 3 and 7:30 p.m. July 8, 7:30 p.m. July 13-15, and 3 and 7:30 p.m. July 16. Visit oconnellandcompany.com.

"Twelfth Night," now open through Aug. 6 at MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Daemen College, Amherst. Performances are 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Anthony Chase: My Life in the Audience. With pianist Philip Farugia. New performances have been announced for 2 p.m. Aug. 19-20 in the Maxine & Robert Seller Theatre at the Jewish Community Center, Benderson Family Building, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville. $30 general admission, $25 JCC members. jewishrepertorytheatre.org.