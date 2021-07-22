Livin' La Vida Local: The summer of Buffalo bands

“Our hope was always to be able to present the series this year,” Jonmaire said. “So by March, we were reaching out to the local music community, and I was saying, ‘I can’t tell you if we’re going to be able to pull this off, but would you hold the date for us?’ And with everyone we spoke to, the answer was an emphatic ‘Yes!’ ”

That initial enthusiasm from the local music community is now a tangible one, taking form as a series that includes Sonny Baker on July 29; Johnny Hart & The Mess with Grace Stumberg on Aug. 5; The Stone Lows with Elsewise on Aug. 12; Grosh with Tedesco Knows Best on Aug. 19; and Ten Cent Howl with Adrianna Noone on Aug. 26.

For the first time in a good while, it seems that there is enough of an audience for local music to go around.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I think it’s fair to say our population’s thirst for quality live entertainment, coupled with some of these live music series, has opened up some more opportunities for us," said Ryan John Nogle, drummer with Funktional Flow, whose band was just added to open for the Spin Doctors at Batavia Downs. "Even the River Rocks, a casual blues-rock band I play with on the side, have played two decently large shows this summer."