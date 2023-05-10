Concerts by Brooks & Dunn and Bryan Adams are among the shows that are part of the $25 ticket special through Live Nation’s annual sale known as “Concert Week.”

The concert promoter has nearly 4,000 concerts on sale across North America, including concerts at KeyBank Center, Darien Lake and Artpark, along with upstate venues.

A limited number of $25 tickets will be available at livenation.com/concertweek through May 16 or while supplies last. The $25 prices are “all-in,” including fees. Taxes will be applied when applicable.

Not all shows at all venues are part of the promotion. Among the local shows that are included, by order of date, are:

Brooks & Dunn, May 13 at KeyBank Center

Bryan Adams, June 13 at KeyBank Center

Ben Folds, June 16 at Artpark Mainstage Theatre

Thomas Rhett, July 6 at KeyBank Center

Boy George and Culture Club, July 29 at the Darien Lake Amphitheater

Matchbox 20, Aug. 1 at Darien Lake Amphitheater

All-American Rejects, Aug. 4 at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Aug. 5 at Artpark Mainstage Theater

Pantera, Aug. 9 at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Parker McCollum, Aug. 17 at Artpark Mainstage

Other participating venues in New York include the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse and Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. To find concerts, search livenation.com/concertweek.