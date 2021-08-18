Live music business casts a wary eye toward the fall

This summer was starting to look like a bounce-back for the live entertainment industry with bands touring, late-summer festivals moving forward and major indoor arena and club shows on the books for the fall.
Suddenly, red flags started appearing.
Whether driven by touring artists, venues or major concert promotion corporations, a new vision of protocols deemed necessary for the survival of the only recently rejuvenated live music industry emerged. And with that came the realization that we may be far from "out of the woods" when it comes to concerts.
Fresh from performing as part of the full-capacity Lollapalooza Festival, held in Chicago’s Grant Park on July 31, Limp Bizkit announced the cancellation of its August tour, which was to include an Aug. 9 stop at the Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls. (Lollapalooza required proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test to attend.)
“In short, the system is still very flawed,” Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst told Billboard. “Even if the performers, crews, staff, and promoters do their best to ensure safety on and behind the stage, that doesn’t ensure the safety of the audience as a whole. ”
A week earlier, organizers canceled the annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, citing the rapid spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant in Louisiana. Garth Brooks just canceled the next five stops on his stadium tour for the same reason.
"If you didn’t know better, you’d be forgiven for thinking that we were living in the relatively carefree August of 2019, rather than enduring a prolonged pandemic in 2021," writes Jeff Miers.
Closer to home, the Korn and Staind concert scheduled for Aug. 24 at Darien Lake Amphitheater was canceled after Korn singer Jonathan Davis was diagnosed with Covid-19.Seneca Gaming Corporation announced that masks will be required for everyone attending indoor shows at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. Shea's Performing Arts Center will require masks for its opening production of "Frozen," starting Sept. 10. And the team behind the annual KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival, scheduled for Sept. 14 to 25, released a statement requiring “all performers, participants, staff, volunteers, and festival-goers 12 years of age and older … to show proof that they are fully vaccinated in order to attend indoor performances and events at the 2021 Fringe.”
Artists have been taking matters into their own hands, as well.
Jason Isbell – who performs Aug. 27 at Chautauqua Institution and at the Borderland Music + Arts Festival in East Aurora Sept. 18 and 19 – became the first high-profile artist to mandate a “vaccinated only or proof of negative Covid test” policy at all of his shows. Other bands have followed suit and will follow a similar policy, including two with concerts at Darien Lake: Dead & Company on Aug. 25 and Maroon 5 on Sept. 1.
By Aug. 14 – the day Billy Joel performed at Highmark Stadium before a massive crowd, with no proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 test required for admittance – Live Nation and AEG, the two top concert promotion companies in the world, announced a “fully vaccinated or negative Covid test” policy would apply to artists, crew and attendees at all of their shows, venues and festivals, beginning in October. This would affect concerts at Darien Lake and KeyBank Center.
A logistical nightmare
Bearing in mind all of these abrupt shifts in policy and protocol, are venue owners and promoters worried about what might happen in the fall as concerts begin to move indoors? Will these industry-wide changes affect their bottom line at a time when many were beginning to believe they’d weathered the storm of the pandemic?
“We were a lot more optimistic even just a couple of weeks ago,” said Chris Ring, owner of the Rec Room concert club on Chippewa Street and director of After Dark Presents.
“We’re seeing a lot artists take it upon themselves to dictate the lay of the land when it comes to vaccinations, whether it's staffing or the patrons coming to the shows, or both. For example, we had a show last week in Rochester with the band Japanese Breakfast who, two days before the show, sent out an email saying, ‘Hey, listen, we need all staff to be vaccinated, all patrons to be vaccinated and everyone in the building wearing masks.’ ”
Does this make for a logistical nightmare for a promoter or venue owner?
“It’s a nightmare because it’s not mandated by the state,” Ring said. “Obviously, we will follow all the guidelines that we’re required to by law – we’re sensitive to the situation and we get it. If artists are specifically asking us to do these things, we’ll do them. But it creates this gray area where there’s no consistency between venues and artists and shows, in terms of policies.”
'We need to make compromises'
“The people that get caught in the middle are the promoters, trying to make both the fans and the bands happy,” said Jennifer Brazil, owner of the Borderland Music + Arts Festival.
“You make one decision and the bands won't play your venue; you make another and the fans say they won't come. It's a really challenging position to be in.”
Does a vaccination requirement sit well with Ring? Should promoters and venue owners fear pushback from patrons on both sides of the issue?
“Well, if only 70% of people are vaccinated, and we’re still required to sell 100% of our tickets, there’s a problem there,” he said. “That doesn’t even factor in how many people will actually feel comfortable going out. So the promoters and the venues are only able to sell tickets to a certain percentage of the people. As a result, it might not be advantageous to do those shows.”
“I really hope that people can find compassion and understand that everyone really is doing the best they can,” Brazil said. “Look at the big picture and the long term. We need to make compromises in order to continue to have live music and festivals. If this is what we need to do right now, then we'll do it.
“The bands and venues are not asking for much – just simply get a test, and then come enjoy the experience, knowing that you're making the people around you feel better. ”
A fan’s-eye view
“In pre-Covid times, I attended three to four concerts and club dates a month,” said Rick Serley of Buffalo.
Concerns are not merely ideological ones for Serley, as is the case for many serious patrons of live music.
“I deal with an underlying health issue, so indoor events for me are a no-go,” he said. “I was thrilled when Artpark announced shows were returning this summer and their policy was vaccinated patrons only. A few days later, they changed their policy to allow everyone in. That broke my heart. ...
“With the Delta variant raging, I'm done with indoor shows. I spend a lot of money on musical events. If bands and venues want me to attend, I need to feel safe. I applaud artists like Jason Isbell, who mandate that all attendees must be vaccinated. Maybe, just maybe, music lovers on the fence about the vaccination might change their mind and get the jab, if it means they will get to see their favorite acts.”
Bridging the divide
Is it too late for the pending potential setbacks – and the most extreme scenario, another industry-wide shutdown – to be averted? Not yet, in club owner Ring's view.
"We do expect that there will be shows in the fall, but likely with much stricter regulations, aimed at making sure that we don't have to face another shutdown," he said.
But much of the responsibility for ensuing live music's survival rests on the shoulders of the patrons themselves.
“It’s such a small percentage of people that aren’t getting vaccinated," Ring said. "But they’re having such a massive effect. A lot of people are doing things right, doing what they can for the betterment of society, and all of a sudden, we might be looking at another shutdown, because such a small percentage is unwilling to participate.”