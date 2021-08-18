Live music business casts a wary eye toward the fall

A logistical nightmare

Bearing in mind all of these abrupt shifts in policy and protocol, are venue owners and promoters worried about what might happen in the fall as concerts begin to move indoors? Will these industry-wide changes affect their bottom line at a time when many were beginning to believe they’d weathered the storm of the pandemic?

“We were a lot more optimistic even just a couple of weeks ago,” said Chris Ring, owner of the Rec Room concert club on Chippewa Street and director of After Dark Presents.

“We’re seeing a lot artists take it upon themselves to dictate the lay of the land when it comes to vaccinations, whether it's staffing or the patrons coming to the shows, or both. For example, we had a show last week in Rochester with the band Japanese Breakfast who, two days before the show, sent out an email saying, ‘Hey, listen, we need all staff to be vaccinated, all patrons to be vaccinated and everyone in the building wearing masks.’ ”

Does this make for a logistical nightmare for a promoter or venue owner?