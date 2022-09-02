LFO's Brad Fischetti finds faith in a long ride to Buffalo

About four minutes into every set he performs with the circa-2000 boy band O-Town, Brad Fischetti pauses the pop music and, with soft piano tones wafting like the stage fog, tells his audience a story.

“If you know LFO,” he says, “you know LFO is three.”

Fischetti, 46, was one-third of late-’90s group that sold millions of records with rap-infused radio hits like “Summer Girls,” “Girl on TV” and “Every Other Time.” The other two members were Rich Cronin, the group’s frontman and lead songwriter, and Harold “Devin” Lima, LFO’s vocalist.

With one hand on a microphone stand that has Cronin’s white Adidas shoes and Lima’s red kicks laced through the top, Fischetti reminds the audience why he now performs as the sole member of LFO. Cronin was diagnosed with leukemia in 2005 and died five years later, at age 35. In the fall of 2017, just several weeks after wrapping an LFO comeback tour with Fischetti, Lima, too, was diagnosed with cancer. After a yearlong fight, he died at 41.

Fischetti, who lived in the same Orlando-area community as Lima, and who took long walks with him to talk about music, family and the unknowns of the universe, was crushed by his best friend’s death. After struggling and praying over whether to continue with LFO, Fischetti decided to move forward, touring with the four members of O-Town to perform a 15-minute set of LFO songs embedded in their headliner show.

Their tour comes to Niagara Falls this week, with a Sept. 10 performance at Evening Star Concert Hall.

During the show, with the members of O-Town standing behind him onstage, Fischetti will ask the audience to join him in a moment of silence. “If you are pray-er, I want you to pray,” he will say. “If you are a vibe-er, I want you to flood the heavens with your good thoughts.”

At that point, Fischetti often points to the sky. Look closely as he does it, and you’ll notice that most prominent among his sleeve of tattoos is a rosary that winds around his right forearm.

Fischetti is, in his parlance, a pray-er. He wasn’t always, but the faith he possesses now – a faith that runs so deeply that his day job is overseeing operations and music at a Catholic church near Orlando – is rooted in a long ride to Buffalo that he took two decades ago. It’s a story that happened after his initial pop fame had subsided, and one that involves a group of then-teen musicians from Western New York who had their own special bond, dreams and challenges.

The story is told here in the words of the people involved, edited lightly for clarity:

In the early 2000s, shortly after LFO went on hiatus, Fischetti started a music label, OneEleven Records. One of his talent scouts flagged Jinxed, a teen rock trio from Lockport, and Fischetti signed the group.

Soon after, Jinxed was in Florida and later Los Angeles to begin work on an album that ultimately became “Beyond the Obvious,” their sole release under OneEleven Records. They went on tour, played WKSE-FM’s Kissmas Bash, and served for one season as the house band for the Comedy Central show “Premium Blend” in New York City.

Kristen Reilly, singer and guitarist: “We had this beautiful sweet spot of being young, open-minded, fresh, excited and able to just jam every day.”

Sarah Danna, bassist: “It was such a romantic time in our life. We would go to shows all the time and play records over and over and over again. It was truly a love affair with music.”

But not everything was lovely. Throughout her teen years, Danna had struggled with medical issues that doctors could never figure out. She had persistent pain and seizurelike episodes and saw a number of specialists. Ultimately, doctors at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center diagnosed her with carcinoid syndrome and continued searching for the causes of her discomfort.

Danna: “I was in extraordinary pain, and we couldn’t figure out why. On tour, it would hit me out of nowhere. It would have no trigger. I would be fine, laughing, and then I would just be doubled over.”

One night, a member of another band on tour with Jinxed saw Danna falling down. He caught her and carried her offstage.

Jenna Rocco, drummer: “It was really scary. There was just no movement when she went through these attacks.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

One night in Poughkeepsie, Danna had a particularly bad episode. Fischetti took her to an emergency room, where doctors told him that scans revealed a tumor in her abdomen. They wanted to operate.

Fischetti, to the doctor at that hospital (based on his recollection and that of Rocco): “Whoa, not here. Absolutely not. You don’t know her history. She’s 17 years old. Her parents aren’t here.”

Fischetti, who was driving Jinxed in a rented RV and hauling a trailer, began the nearly six-hour drive. Danna, who was medicated and sleepy, rested in the back. Rocco and Reilly were wide awake as Fischetti drove through the stormy night, weaving his way along dark highways and two-lane country roads. As the rain poured and his thoughts churned, he blasted music from the heavy metal band System of a Down.

Fischetti: “I’m exhausted. I need gas and pull off, but miss the turn for the gas station. I’m driving down this two-lane road in the middle of nowhere for 15 minutes until I find a place to turn around.”

He saw a state police station and pulled in. But as Fischetti tried to maneuver a turn, he heard a crunching sound. The RV was stuck on boulders in the parking lot. As he got out to figure out a solution, a state trooper pulled up.

Trooper, to Fischetti: “Don’t you see that sign? It says ‘No Trucks.’ ”

Fischetti: “I’m sorry officer. I’m just trying to get this girl to her cancer hospital. She’s really sick.”

Trooper: “Oh.”

The officer left.

Fischetti: “I’m in this parking lot. I’m stuck, in the middle of the night. It’s pouring rain. So what do I do? Pray. For the first time in years.”

Fischetti, who was born Catholic and deepened his faith as a young adult, used to lead LFO in prayer before every show. But then a series of events, including a story he saw about the brutal murder of three young children, made him question the existence of God.

Fischetti: “I put away the Bible. I stopped leading us in prayer before shows. I stopped believing.”

Now, just a few years later, Fischetti realized he needed some form of higher help to get Danna safely back to her family and doctors in Buffalo.

Fischetti: “I said, ‘God, if you get me out of this, I’m going to give myself to you.' ”

Fischetti found a way to loosen the jammed tires.

Rocco: “He got out, and with some type of superhuman strength, lifted the bus off this rock and got us right-sized and back on the road.”

Hours later, in the daylight of morning, Fischetti and Jinxed pulled up to Roswell, where the girls’ families were waiting. Danna spent the next few weeks in the hospital, with Reilly and Rocco both sleeping over most nights, and eventually got healthier.

The band continued under Fischetti’s management until all three women reached college age and decided it was time to move on. Today, in their 30s, they remain close with each other and with Fischetti, who kept his prayerful promise to fully re-engage with this faith. He speaks about it in interviews, includes a Bible verse with his autograph, and references it onstage.

Fischetti: “I went through some really tough times, and I just turned to the church. … If you believe in God, I’m so excited for you.”

PREVIEW

O-Town with Brad Fischetti

Sept. 10 at the Evening Star Concert Hall, 8810 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. Tickets are $25 advance, $30 day of show and $40 Pit Pass for front of stage standing room (purplepass.com).