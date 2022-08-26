Lewiston jazz festival will honor Joey DeFrancesco

Organizers of the Northwest Jazz Festival plan a tribute to jazz organist Joey DeFrancesco, who died Thursday just two days before he was set to perform at the Lewiston event.

“The festival will go on, but we will do a tribute with respect and honor. It will be an opportunity for people to honor Joey,” festival Music Director Tony Zambito said.

The two-day Lewiston event, taking place today and Saturday, will have the tribute to DeFrancesco during his original performance slot at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

In preparing the tribute, Zambito said that he was repeatedly told "anything for Joey."

"The musicians are doing what they can to make it a special night. They all said, 'We want to do this for Joey.’ ”

To that end, two musicians who performed with DeFrancesco are flying in to honor him: Grammy-winning jazz guitarist Mark Whitfield is arriving from Los Angeles, and saxophonist Troy Roberts, who played with DeFrancesco on his Grammy-nominated album “In The Key of the Universe,” is coming from New York City. Joining them is Emmett Cohen on the Hammond B3 organ, who was mentored by DeFrancesco. Cohen’s trio will also perform in its original slot at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

DeFrancesco’s death was announced on social media by his wife and manager, Gloria DeFrancesco, but no cause was disclosed. He was 51.

Though he wasn’t from Buffalo, he had ties to the area, so his shows were often considered a homecoming. His father, “Papa” John DeFrancesco, played trumpet and organ in Niagara Falls and moved his family to Buffalo, then the Philadelphia area, where the younger DeFrancesco was born.

“People always considered him to still be part of this area from the times when Papa John would visit and Joey would sit in as a child prodigy,” Zambito said.

DeFrancesco started playing organ around the age of 4. He was considered the No. 1 jazz organist in the world and was credited for the revival of the organ in the jazz world. He had more than 30 recordings throughout his career, multiple Grammy nominations, hosted the SiriusXM Real Jazz show "Organized” and was inducted into the inaugural Hammond Hall of Fame in 2014.

"Few jazz artists in any era have ever dominated the musical language and popular image of an instrument the way DeFrancesco did with the organ," NPR wrote in reporting his death.

The two-day Northwest Jazz Festival runs from 5 to 10:30 p.m. today and noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday along Center Street in Lewiston. Jazz vocalist Stacy Kent is the headliner on Aug. 26. The full schedule is at lewistonjazz.com.