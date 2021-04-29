Legendary rock act Genesis announces KeyBank Center concert

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Genesis will be stopping in Buffalo on its first U.S. tour in 14 years.

"The Last Domino?" tour – featuring Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford – will be here on Nov. 27 at KeyBank Center. Joining them will be Nic Collins on drums and Daryl Stuermer on guitar and bass.

Tickets will be available on May 5 through a presale via Ticketmaster Verified Fan; tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 7. To sign up for the Verified Fan program and to get more ticket information including VIP packages, visit genesis-music.com.

"The Last Domino?" North American Tour 2021 is the first time Genesis has performed stateside since "Turn It On Again: The Tour" in 2007. One of the most successful and legendary rock bands of all-time, Genesis has sold more than 100 million albums with numerous top 20 hits including “Invisible Touch,” “In Too Deep” and “Turn It On Again,” while also being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.