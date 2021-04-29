Legendary rock act Genesis announces KeyBank Center concert

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Genesis will be stopping in Buffalo on its first U.S. tour in 14 years.
"The Last Domino?" tour – featuring Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford – will be here on Nov. 27 at KeyBank Center. Joining them will be Nic Collins on drums and Daryl Stuermer on guitar and bass.
Tickets will be available on May 5 through a presale via Ticketmaster Verified Fan; tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 7. To sign up for the Verified Fan program and to get more ticket information including VIP packages, visit genesis-music.com.
About halfway though his performance at KeyBank Center on Friday, Phil Collins pulled the chair he’d been sitting on throughout the show right to the edge of the drum riser at the rear of the stage. He bowed his head, placing it inches away from the bass drum, his foot keeping time with the hi-hat, his arms flailing in
"The Last Domino?" North American Tour 2021 is the first time Genesis has performed stateside since "Turn It On Again: The Tour" in 2007. One of the most successful and legendary rock bands of all-time, Genesis has sold more than 100 million albums with numerous top 20 hits including “Invisible Touch,” “In Too Deep” and “Turn It On Again,” while also being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.
Collins was last here in October 2019 at KeyBank Center where he performed a solo concert with his then 17-year-old son Nic. Buffalo News music critic Jeff Miers found the show moving as Collins was joined by his teen son, Nic, and had to perform sitting down because of back injuries. "There was a sense of urgency and an underlying passion that flew in the face of the Vegas-style revues favored by many in Collins’ age bracket. You could tell that he still cares. A lot," wrote Miers.