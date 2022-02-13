KeyBank Center concert proves Billie Eilish is here to stay

There were many memorable moments during Billie Eilish’s sold-out concert at KeyBank Center on Saturday night. The performance of her amazing scope of music that defies categorization as one genre. The care the 20-year-old took with fans, reminding them repeatedly to hydrate, look out for each and that they’re all beautiful.
The fact that water was sold in aluminum cans per her request because of concerns over plastic bottles. The Valentine’s gifts of little boxes she signed and threw into the crowd. The magical minutes as thick pieces of confetti raining down from the rafters to cover KeyBank Center in what looked like a heavy snowfall.
But taken together – the stage presence, the rapport with fans, the music and the performance – the concert was more proof of how Eilish will be an influence in the music world for years to come through songs that ranged from energetic pop to lovely ballads, head-banging anthems to industrial dance and a bossa nova (sometimes in the same number). There is nothing one-note about Billie Eilish.
Most impressively, there was nothing jarring or forced about that mix that enraptured the mostly young audience from the opener “Bury a Friend” through a 95-minute concert featuring many tracks off her 2021 sophomore effort “Happier Than Ever.”
The concert opened with Eilish appearing from beneath the stage in her streetwear uniform of oversized printed T-shirt, matching bike shorts and white sneakers. Her hair is black again, fashioned in her familiar high pigtails that remained in place for much of the concert.
There would be no costume changes to detract from the show that was really a conversation in song and words between Eilish and her fans. And we’re not talking the tired rock cliché of “Hello Buffalo,” either. She truly talked to them about relatable topics like self-worth and taking care of others.
“We are all the same – none of you are better than the rest of us. We are all amazing,” she told the Buffalo audience.
The sleek black stage was devoid of adornment and had three areas. The rear section had moveable parts with a large center area that would rise like a ramp for Eilish to run on, and two smaller side stages – one for her older brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell and the other for drummer Andrew Marshall. A more traditional circular section that was connected to a long runway that ran through the general admission area on the floor. They all provided Eilish access to maximum fan interaction.
For those farthest from the stage, Eilish had that covered, too. She ran to the back of the arena to ride a cherry picker that rose to the 200 level, moving from side to side and up and down to get her near as many fans as possible which was clearly her mandate to herself. “I can see everyone in here ... I spend the show looking at you. I love to look at you – you’re so beautiful,” she said.
She commanded the entire performance with a youthful, unpretentious exuberance and infectious laugh. Eilish bounced around waving her arms, swaying, twirling, dancing, jumping and running. She encouraged her fans do the same. “Just move. Don’t care who’s looking at you …. Try this,” she said, jumping to the music as the crowd followed along.
Support Local Journalism
Each song got what it needed. On “Billie’s Bossa Nova,” she quietly grooved in voice and movement, doing her dance-walk along the stage.
She started “NDA” by kneeling on the stage incline, then broke into a run down the ramp in time with the song’s pulsating energy. She knelt for the opening of “You Should See Me in a Crown,” before rising and imploring fans to “scream as loud as you can” as the lights went up.
“Oxytocin” was all about the jumping as her whispery vocals built on industrial grooves. She had given the crowd instructions before the song and they followed along. “Everyone get low, lower, lower – now everyone jump up and down!,” she said as the arena jumped in unison. It was one of numerous times you could feel the ground moving beneath your feet.
Each song was a sing-along – or a cathartic shout along – allowing Eilish to lower her microphone and let the song be carried by the crowd. Fans swayed and held up their lighted phones to make the arena glow.
A heartfelt moment was when brother Finneas joined her at center stage where they sat with guitars for “Your Power,” a song Eilish said was cathartic to write. The performance was tender and beautiful as the siblings melded their voices perfectly and made me want to see more of them together in concert.
Then Eilish, bathed in a single spotlight, sang “Male Fantasy” alone, displaying her gorgeous soprano, a natural talent developed from her time in a children’s choir. It was also heard on “Lovely,” one of the biggest sing-alongs of the night.
The "awww" moment was on “Growing Older” as Eilish turned away from the audience toward the large screen that was showing photos and videos of her as a child. As she sang to herself through those photos, it was a reminder that Eilish may have multiple Grammy Awards and a new Oscar nomination, but she isn’t that much older than the kid in the photos.
The undeniable zenith of the show was the confetti-bathed one-two punch of “Bad Guy” and “Happier Than Ever.” During that gloriously abrupt shift in “Happier Than Ever,” Eilish pounded the floor hard with her feet in mosh pit-like moves as the crowd screamed along. It was a cathartic and joyous moment for all in a concert filled with them.
REVIEW