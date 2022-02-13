KeyBank Center concert proves Billie Eilish is here to stay

The concert opened with Eilish appearing from beneath the stage in her streetwear uniform of oversized printed T-shirt, matching bike shorts and white sneakers. Her hair is black again, fashioned in her familiar high pigtails that remained in place for much of the concert.

There would be no costume changes to detract from the show that was really a conversation in song and words between Eilish and her fans. And we’re not talking the tired rock cliché of “Hello Buffalo,” either. She truly talked to them about relatable topics like self-worth and taking care of others.

“We are all the same – none of you are better than the rest of us. We are all amazing,” she told the Buffalo audience.

The sleek black stage was devoid of adornment and had three areas. The rear section had moveable parts with a large center area that would rise like a ramp for Eilish to run on, and two smaller side stages – one for her older brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell and the other for drummer Andrew Marshall. A more traditional circular section that was connected to a long runway that ran through the general admission area on the floor. They all provided Eilish access to maximum fan interaction.