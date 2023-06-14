Katherine Fitzgerald Sports reporter Follow Katherine Fitzgerald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Early on in her three-hour show on Friday, Taylor Swift reminisced about the first time she sang at Ford Field in Detroit: a Lions game on Thanksgiving in 2006 where she sang the national anthem.

“I was 16 years old, and it was like the biggest place I had ever seen in my life,” Swift said. “I was absolutely losing it. So nervous, freaking out. And now, we’re back on The Eras Tour.”

Like Swift, I’m captivated by the idea of returning to a place and recognizing all the ways that I have changed. I have been to Ford Field three times, all in the last seven months: twice in a five-day span to cover the Buffalo Bills, and again Friday, to see Swift’s first of two back-to-back Detroit concerts.

I could tell you I haven’t changed much since November 2022, but that would be a lie. And I have changed plenty since 2006, when I first started listening to Swift and when she first took that field.

Five days before my first trip to Ford Field in November, my best friend Lily defeated every challenge Ticketmaster threw at her and got four tickets to see Taylor Swift in Detroit.

The Eras Tour is Swift’s first since 2018. Since then, she’s released four new albums, along with two re-records. Her current tour gives her a chance to introduce those “new members of the family” to a live audience.

What I have loved the last few years has been the collective listening of each new album, even if physically, I was often very much isolated. Listening to "Folklore" in a too-bright office of a still-barren apartment that I had moved to less than three weeks earlier, my first time living without roommates. Listening to "Evermore" on a green velvet couch in that Phoenix apartment, my 6-month old kitten asleep by the start of “Champagne Problems.” Listening to "Red (Taylor’s Version)" on the same green couch, this time in Buffalo, still feeling unmoored just a few months after a cross-country move, and still feeling shredded by “All Too Well,” this time for an additional five minutes.

By the time "Midnights" rolled around in October, I sank back into the cocoon of my green couch, grateful for both the space to process the new songs alone and the comfort of knowing it was still a collective experience, my friends only a song or two away from me, depending on their download speed.

For Swift, there’s a bit of a similar pattern: the early stages – songwriting in her case – come with solitude and late nights. Later, came the euphoria of welcoming in everyone else.

It’s great to feel connected to an artist, to feel seen by someone who puts exactly what I’m feeling into much better words. But I also found Friday how much I love looking around at a stadium full of strangers and thinking “Oh – you’ve felt this, too.” You’ve been happy, free, confused, lonely. You’ve wept in the party bathroom. You were hurt by someone but you bounced back, and now you and I are both here, both signing along, ready to try again.

For a long time growing up, I didn't like the idea of being emotional. But then in later years, first in college, then cemented by the pandemic, I developed a bigger fear: becoming jaded. I no longer think it’s inherently bad to be soft. And to look around a stadium and see all sorts of feelings bubble over, to watch 60,000 feel their joy and their heartbreak out loud, to know that what I felt in the isolation of my green couch was more universal, was a true release.

I will remember so many things from Friday – the costumes, the surprise songs (“Haunted” and “I Almost Do”), the set design, the indoor fireworks – but what I’ll also remember is seeing when a song really hit home for someone.

The woman sitting in front of me FaceTimed someone – I think her Mom – during the "Fearless" set. The lady on the other end of that call jumped up and down, too, as Swift sang “You Belong With Me.” The teenage girl in a pink cowgirl hat two seats from me shook as she sang along to “betty,” her fists clenched up by her shoulders as she belted “I’m only 17, I don’t know anything / but I know I miss you.” Phones lit up the stadium in white lights during “marjorie,” as capacity swelled for a song.

Everyone there had a few lyrics that hit harder than most, but there was also the communal catharsis of stadiumwide singalongs. And no matter whom or what a lyric conjured, part of the concert was about reclaiming those songs.

“After this show, you’re going to be thinking about tonight and the memories that we made together here,” she declared early on in the night. The crowd erupted as Swift then began to play “Lover,” and my heart swelled for my best friend as she sang along, knowing she’s finally found someone who makes her feel home.

While I love how Swift’s music is a conduit to the past, there are also plenty of her songs that make me hopeful for the future.

What I’m working on most is the time in between.

I’m terrible with change – an unfortunate truth despite how much I’ve moved. My friends are well-versed in my “nostalgia drives” – when I’m back visiting a city I used to live and want to drive around by myself for a bit, just to see my old haunts.

But for me, there’s a fine line between fondly remembering and getting bogged down.

And that’s where the idea of Swift’s Eras Tour is so meaningful. To balance knowing that a chapter was impactful, even if it’s over. To know that some of those themes will still show up in new ways. To still feel home in a song that resonated 10-plus years ago. To watch my favorite artist evolve as I also do. To give both of us the grace to do so. To accept – despite all change-resistant tendencies – that there are many more eras to come. And to be excited about that not only for the people around me, but also for myself.

Swift released her debut album on my 15th birthday, when I was a sophomore in high school. Her songs have been intertwined with different chapters of my life ever since.

But until Friday, I had never seen Swift in concert. To be flung straight into her time traveling – through nine of her 10 albums, and 44 of her songs across three hours – felt right, in a way. In consistent fashion, I didn’t want it to end. But it did, and so began the next adventure: getting Coney dogs, a Detroit staple, in a nearby diner, before trying to find a non-outrageous ride-share home. We skipped out of the stadium, our light-up bracelets still blinking in the night.

Soon, it would be time to shed the outfits we had started brainstorming in November – only to switch up the afternoon of the concert.

Lily and her older sister, Amelia, had matching pastel jackets. Rachel had a sequined dress, and we bedazzled her walking boot, as she had broken her foot recently at a wedding. I wore a tinsel-fringed jacket that I bought deeply discounted during the peak of the pandemic, back when I was dreaming of future festivities, desperately clinging to the hope of it all. It had sat in my closet in Phoenix for months before sitting in a moving truck, only to sit in a closet again, this time in Buffalo. I put it on over a pink romper and had blue rhinestones near my eyes, silver jewels in my hair. Swift wore a similar jacket for her final song, “Karma,” and 40 minutes after the show ended, I tried to keep my sparkling sleeves from falling in my chili sauce.

I wore strappy sandals with a snakeskin pattern: a nod to "Reputation," of course, but also because in a general sense, I’ve been coming around on the idea of shedding. To cast off the previous chapter in a healthy way. To still be the same being underneath it all, even if I leave a piece of me behind. To slide from one era to the next.

On a Friday in a stadium, I was ready to begin again.