Multiple new event announcements this week include the recording of a live comedy album by Paul Morrissey at the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum in Jamestown.

The recordings take place over four shows at 7 and 9 p.m. March 24 and 25 in the museum's Tropicana Room. Tickets are $27 and are on sale now (comedycenter.org/events).

The following just-announced concerts all go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 10:

Buffalo Country Music Festival. Acts include Rodney Atkins, Zac Brown Tribute Band, Whisky River Band, Claudia Hoyser & West of the Mark. Aug. 4 and 5 at Backlot Entertainment Venue, 11891 Main Road, Akron. Tickets are $15 to $50 (thebacklotwny.com, ticketweb.com).

Pablo Cruise with Elliot Lurie. 8 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $39 (rivieratheatre.org).

Brass Transit: The Musical Legacy of Chicago. 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $20 (rivieratheatre.org).

In Niagara Falls, Ont.

Multiple shows have been announced for the Avalon Theatre and the new OLG Stage, both inside the Fallsview Casino Resort, 6380 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, Ont. While ticket prices are not yet available, they also go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 through ticketmaster.ca.

Bret Michaels. 8 p.m. March 18, OLG Stage.

The Broadway Boys. Multiple times, April 3-6, Avalon Theatre.

Terry Fator on the Road Again. 8:30 p.m. April 13, OLG Stage.

Eli young Band. 9 p.m. April 29, Avalon Theatre.

Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone. Multiple times, May 2 and 3, Avalon Theatre.

Piff the Magic Dragon. Multiple times, May 21-23, Avalon Theatre.

Cheap Trick. 8 p.m. May 27, OLG Stage.