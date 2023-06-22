Here are some of the new events announced this week for the Buffalo area.

Sunny Day Real Estate. Doors at 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets are $38 (townballroom.com).

Grace Potter. 7 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston. Tickets are $20 general admission, $39 front of stage (standing) and $49 reserved seats and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 23 (ticketmaster.com). Ticket prices increase by $5 week of show.

54-40. 8 p.m. Sept. 8-9 in the Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort, Niagara Falls. Tickets start at $45 and go on sale at noon on June 23 (senecaniagaracasino.com).

JR De Guzman. Barrel of Laughs Comedy Series. 8 p.m. Sept. 22-23 in the Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort, Niagara Falls. Tickets start at $25 and go on sale at noon June 23 (senecaniagaracasino.com).

Queensryche. 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $49 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 23 (rivieratheatre.org).

Adventure Club with Effin and Whales. 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. General admission tickets are $34.50 (townballroom.com).

Tom Cochrane. 9 p.m. Sept. 30 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 23 (ticketmaster.ca).

The Commodores. 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in the Avalon Theatre of the Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 23 (ticketmaster.ca).