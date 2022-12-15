Joyous sounds of the season fill Kleinhans during BPO Holiday Pops concert

Consider the BPO Holiday Pops concert to be a big, beautiful holiday music buffet spread out into every curvy cranny of Kleinhans Music Hall. For about two hours, carols and classics and cinematic hits handpicked by conductor John Morris Russell combine for a delicious celebration of the seasonal spirit.

Although … leave it to the maestro to add a few little twists.

The biggest twist this year for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra’s Holiday Pops concert series is that Russell, sidelined by sudden illness, is not presiding over the performances. Fortunately, the BPO found excellent backups in Niagara Symphony Conductor Bradley Thachuk for the first three concerts through Dec. 17 and Fernanda Lastra, BPO conductor diversity fellow, for the Dec. 18 afternoon performance.

Thachuk, a longtime Russell friend, looked quite comfortable as he took the stage Thursday morning, in white jacket, red vest and – a very Russell touch – an N95 mask decorated with a fluffy white beard. After doffing the mask and guiding the musicians and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus through the opening numbers, Thachuk assured the audience that the program would still be “Pure John.”

Proving his point, he welcomed to the stage vocalist Sydney McSweeney, for a rich and moody “We Three Kings” and a triumphant version of “Chanukah Lights,” composed by former BPO Principal Pops Conductor Marvin Hamlisch. McSweeney’s jazz roots lent a little extra emotional impact to the slightly melancholy tunes.

Even more perfect for McSweeney, in her glam gown and bright red shoes, was “Man with the Bag,” whose energetic jazz tempo was also quite clearly her bag. From there, she eased back on the “Ella” and got a little more “Mahalia” to close out the first half of the concert joining the chorus in “O Come All Ye Faithful.”

Between McSweeney’s numbers, the BPO musicians got the cradle rocking with Gruber’s “Silent Night Zydeco,” an arrangement that, as Thachuck said, “was anything but silent,” along with a joyfully beachy take on “Joy to the World.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

When the chorus gave us a sweet rendition of Herbert’s original “Babes in Toyland,” the nostalgia was palpable, right up until they segued into the operetta’s “March of the Toys,” which came with some absolutely adorable little surprises.

The second part of the concert included the playful “Faradole” from Bizet’s “L’Arlesienne, Suite No. 2” followed by Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” a lushly symphonic snowfall of fat, fluffy flakes (enough to make us forget the rain outside).

Two musicians from the African American Cultural Center joined the orchestra and chorus for an almost rowdy “Little Drummer Boy,” played as if the young drummer was a big brother wanting to be part of the action rather than a shy outsider. It worked.

In contrast, BPO violinist Amy Glidden was joined by her student Lucia Davis for a lovely and transcendent instrumental “Ave Maria” before McSweeney came back for two hearty carols before the traditional Christmas Sing-Along. Or, as Thachuck put it, to the audience, “The portion of the concert where your participation is mandatory.” No one seemed to mind. In fact, the BPO audience appeared to have a really tight grasp of how to belt out those "Fa la la la las” when put to the test.

REVIEW

Thursday morning at Kleinhans Music Hall. Conducted by Bradley Thachuk with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and BPO Chorus. Additional performances are at 10:30 a.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $40 to $106 (bpo.org, 885-5000).

Photos: Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's Holiday Pops 2022 Soloist Sydney McSweeney Drawing the bows A view from the balcony Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra’s Holiday Pops 2022 Principal flutist Christine Davis Snowflake projections A trumpet amid the orchestra Intermission A family outing All together now Waiting, silhouetted With gusto Scarlet singers Violinist Xiaofan Liu Teacher and student duet Bow ties and formal jackets Singing in the audience Conducting joy A standing ovation