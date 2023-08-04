Tickets are now on sale for the Jonas Brothers concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27 in KeyBank Center. Visit jonasbrothers.com and Ticketmaster.com.
Here are the week's new announcement.
Crystal Gayle, A Crystal Christmas. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $49 and $59 (rivieratheatre.org).
Psychedelic Furs. 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Town Ballroom, 681 S. Main St. Tickets are $40 advance (townballroom.com, etix.com).
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Tickets start at $42 (ticketmaster.com, sheas.org).
Theresa Caputo. 8 p.m. Sept. 9 on the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, 6380 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, Ont. (ticketmaster.ca).
Dwayne Gretzky. 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Town Ballroom, 681 S. Main St. Tickets are $20 advance (townballroom.com, etix.com).
LeAnn Rimes. 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino, Salamanca. Tickets start at $45 (senecaniagaracasino.com, senecaalleganycasino.com or ticketmaster.com).