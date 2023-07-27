Buffalo is among 50 new concerts added to the Jonas Brothers 2023 world tour, simply called "The Tour."

The trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27 in KeyBank Center. Opening for the North American dates is the brother-sister duo, Lawrence.

Ticket prices haven't been announced yet, but it's already time to get in a line, or sorts. Tickets will first go on sale through the LiveNation Verified Fan presale. This is a lottery system that does not guarantee tickets. To be eligible, you have to register by 10 p.m. July 31 for the presale at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/jonasbrothers.

If you are selected, you will then receive an access code that will allow you to purchase tickets at a presale starting Aug. 3. If you miss out, a limited number of tickets will go on general sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 4 via jonasbrothers.com.

Here are a few other nearby dates:

Aug. 19: Rogers Centre, Toronto

Aug 24: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Sept. 18: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Sept. 25: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh