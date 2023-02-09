"Real Time" is the name Bill Maher chose for his HBO talk show on Friday nights. In other words – NOT DVR time, when you actually watch a show recorded earlier. Or airtime, when a network or streaming site has chosen to show something it has previously recorded for nonspecific viewer display.

"Real Time." Something you watch as it's happening, whether you live in Bangor, Maine, Baja, Calif., or Bhutan.

For quite a while, Maher has understood that controversy and raw disagreement are essential to his show with the result that every episode is also followed by an "overtime" segment where the show's guests spill over the allotted hour to answer and comment on audience questions and comments that have been submitted digitally.

The key thing to understand about Maher is the first title of a Maher talk show which was, on ABC, "Politically Incorrect." On it, Maher had the unmitigated gall to neutrally inform the audience of Susan Sontag's writing in the New Yorker that whatever one could say about the suicidal terrorists of 9/11 "cowardly" was not an adjective that fit them – not in the physical way that courage and cowardice are routinely thought of by most of us.

For ABC at the time, that, as the old movie title goes, was A Bridge Too Far.

Maher has always been willing to go "a bridge too far." At the moment, the more "woke" members of his audience – or the more "politically correct" as he used to call them – are finding his frequently savage criticisms of the Left, "a bridge too far."

He is not, in general, a fan of "cancel culture." Nor is he either tolerant or patient with the current American Left's capacity for selling some of its ideas in the clumsiest possible way. The slogan, "defund the police," for instance, is a frequent Maher bugaboo.

Most of us know – or think we know – what it ought to mean: Let's radically reimagine policing so that every encounter "to protect and serve" doesn't have the potential to turn into a racist or "life and death" power struggle. In the ancient wisdom, "if the only tool you have is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail."

The biggest trouble with "defund the police" makes it sound as if every idea of law and civic order is up for discussion. Which is not precisely true. As Maher has been at pains to insist, the Americans who most desire a wise and coherent and compassionate police force are those who live in the most vulnerable urban inner cities.

The trouble, of course, with Maher is that he's fully aware how dislikable his straight shooter path can be – arrogant, condescending, habitually defensive. To understate the case, personal warmth is not really his stock in trade.

For those who ponder what he's been trying to say, it's been nevertheless evident for a while that he's been on to something in what has become our graceless rhetorical civil war.

His theory that the more the Left are open to extremism of their own, the more they help engender the lunacies of the Right that are every bit as "deplorable," as a Democratic presidential candidate called them.

CNN, it seems, has wanted to borrow the boldness of America's comedians at the same time that it adopts some of Maher's congenital chutzpah, even if it means taking some tomatoes or custard pies to the face.

Anyone who risks Maher's weekly denunciations and provocations to Washingtonians who adopt "West Wing" terminology and call Biden "POTUS," will also risk charges of anachronism.

In that spirit, I apologize to President Biden for not watching, in real time, his State of the Union address. I caught up with it digitally, and, as so many did, was discouraged by the loutishness that greeted his tenderest probes into opposition lunacy. (That would be Republican proposals that frolicked along the traditional "third rail of American politics," Social Security and Medicare.)

I understand those who would insist that justice always supersedes etiquette. But, for far too long, our political world was defined when South Carolina congressman Joe Wilson turned Barack Obama's State of the Union address into a shouting match where his congressional seat entitled him to yell "you lie" to a president giving the speech required by our Constitution. Such shouts are invigorating to the further reaches of the political base but tend to be loathsome to moderates of both parties who persist in their fondness for traditional ideas of courtesy and equal time.

Frankly, I'm sick to death of extremist contempt for what Renata Adler so cleverly termed "the Radical Middle" years ago.

So, instead of the State of the Union, I watched LeBron James gloriously setting a new NBA record for career points scored, thereby displacing Kareem Abdul Jabbar's record which stood for nearly 40 years.

I understood Maher better when I watched the Grammys on Sunday. I began to see laid out for all to see, Maher's basic idea that it's the Right's idea of Left "wokeness" which justifies their surrender of courtesy, compassion and good manners.

Against my better judgment, I found myself watching the Grammys through Maher's peevish eyes. I had nothing against the trans performer who claimed to be the first to win a Grammy (Not so; Wendy Carlos, formerly Walter, won for popular synthesizer versions of classics and film scores), or anniversary celebrations of rap which identified no single figure despite the cataract of them all. I did have something personally against the total effacement of jazz and classical music but I understand the corruptions of those who will always define "popular" through money and power.

There is a wonderful line in Preston Sturges' movie "The Lady Eve" which is delivered gloriously by magnificent character actor Charles Coburn. "My dear," he says to Barbara Stanwyck, the star of his family of con artists, "let us be common but never vulgar."

The Grammys, when they were almost watchable, were appealingly common. No more. They're now, in their monied lack of grace, unspeakably "vulgar."

In the rap tribute, I did enjoy the heck out of Busta Rhymes doing his triple time, double talk "flow" because it is, post facto, like a magnificent piece of avant-vaudeville, like an old Sid Caesar routine with Carl Reiner.

And who could resist Bonnie Raitt, legitimately shocked, when Common Sense trounced vulgarity and money and her song "Just Like That" defeated all the Big Money candidates by Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé for Best Song.

She was stunned. In Real Time.

Her mention of her late friend John Prine may have seemed off the wall but to those who know both her music and his, it wasn't. Go online and listen to her singing the song.

It's a tribute to the style of her late friend, Prine – a song whose simplicity and huge primal emotion succeeds in skirting the most vulgar sentimentality to land squarely on the side of emotional power lying next door.

Real American music. Pure and terrific. Able to be heard in Real Time, thanks to recordings.