Jeff Simon: Joni Mitchell returned to Newport and the tears flowed everywhere

God bless Brandi Carlile.

And while we're invoking divine favor for young Canadian singer-songwriters, let's hope there is plenty left over for older TV wise men like CBS' Anthony Mason.

They both figure prominently in what many of us are going to be happy in perpetuity to call the pop music event of 2022.

Granted, those of us who will do that will likely be from older pop music generations but for us nothing else that has happened this year came anywhere close to Joni Mitchell's appearance, at age 78, at this year's Newport Folk Festival as part of an event hazily billed as "Brandi Carlile and Friends."

You have to understand the full import here. That it happened at all is something of a minor miracle. Mitchell's health has been a minefield for years. She has long suffered from what's been called "post-polio syndrome" involving many of the symptoms she first felt at the age of 9. On top of that, in 2015, a brain aneurysm that almost killed her.

She told Mason that her brain surgeon concluded that his patient was full of "will and grit." That's putting it mildly.

Let's get the timing straight here: Mitchell's appearance at the Newport Folk Festival on Sunday night was her first there since 1969. (She first appeared at Newport in 1967. She was all of 23.) Her appearance Sunday is called her first public performance in 20 years.

What happened after Sunday was a predictable storm where Mitchell and Carlile's "jam" was followed by Anthony Mason, in the right place at the right time, having his Sunday night interview with Mitchell and Carlile shown on "CBS Mornings" on Monday.

Mason was returning with his 24-carat video treasure to the morning TV show he once hosted but was bumped off in favor of sports reporter Nate Burleson. Mason is now called a "cultural correspondent" at CBS with an obvious major predilection for vintage pop music stories.

I don't know that you could find a vintage pop music story in contemporary America more moving than Mitchell's sudden public appearance after years of reported physical decline.

Unsurprisingly, the viral storm following videos of the concert and Mason's subsequent interview raged into Monday evening.

It was a huge event in the life of American culture for those of mature years – and for many in younger, musically attentive generations, too.

Mitchell is one of the two cardinal figures in American folk-rock, the other being Bob Dylan, who has otherwise been occupied on occasion by flying to Sweden to pick up a Nobel Prize for Literature.

Carlile's role in all this is crucial. She is, at 41, a marvelous singer/songwriter. She was born in Ravensdale, Wash., and now lives a private life with wife and kids 4 miles away in Maple Valley.

While she has stayed in one geographical patch of America, her career has roamed far and wide. Importantly, she became a close friend and musical devotee of Mitchell.

In Carlile's company, Mitchell has been holding what Carlile calls "Joni Jams" in her living room, where friends of all sorts and reputations are invited to sing and play music.

Said Carlile to Mason, at first "she just wanted to sit there, drink her wine and listen, right?" Well, no, it turned out. "After a while she started singing. She started playing."

At this point, blunt truth is required. Her voice is not the celestial thing her fans have been devoted to their whole lives. It is absolutely the voice of a 78-year-old singer whose larynx spent long, long years in musical silence.

But that is not the point at all. We are talking about matters of heart here: Carlile's, Joni Mitchell's and the beating and adoring heart of American music itself.

That's why Carlile had the idea of bringing Mitchell with her to the Newport Folk Festival to simulate one of "Joni's Jams."

"I dreamed that for quite a while," Carlile told Mason. The first time Mitchell opened her mouth and sang "Summertime" (at a "Joni Jam" in her living room), "I saw Herbie Hancock burst into tears. And I saw that everybody in the room caught their breath. She had REALLY decided to sing, you know? ... I knew she'd do it at Newport."

And so she did, a full set of Mitchell music, including Joni on guitar for one tune, "Summertime" and concluding with her oft-sung masterpieces "Both Sides Now" and "The Circle Game."

This was a great American musical event.

She had first sung Gershwin's "Summertime" on a Hancock Gershwin tribute record decades earlier. It's from a period where, in her 50s, she applied her gorgeous, tobacco-baked voice and interpretive gifts, for the first time publicly, to what we have taken to calling "The Great American Songbook."

The record where she did that was called "Both Sides Now" and, as I have been writing ever since, it is one of the great masterpieces of American popular music recording, with gorgeous string arrangements by Vince Mendoza that equal – and maybe even surpass – what Leroy Jenkins did with Frank Sinatra. She sings, on "Both Sides Now," all manner of "standards" from "At Last," to "Comes Love," to "Stormy Weather" to "You've Changed." It's a "concept record" where one of our greatest singers limns, through standards, the course of a love affair.

In that context, when she gets to her own gem "Both Sides Now" – which she first recorded at age 25 – it had an entirely different meaning than it did when she first sang it on her LP "Clouds."

To hear her do it now, in her senior years at Newport is the cause of the largest hurricane of tears shed at internet screens in many years. When the event went fully viral on Monday, there were tear-stained faces all over America.

In her old age, America, it seems, is fully catching up to what a cardinal figure Mitchell is.

Carlile has known it for a long time. She made her love for Mitchell's music evident in 2019 when she performed all of the music on Mitchell's classic record "Blue" live in New York City. It was Carlile's way of telling the world that she considered the record an American music repertory classic the same way orchestras the world over think of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony.

Mitchell joked with Mason about her suddenly soaring reputation that it's the result of coming to the very brink of mortality and surviving.

"Doors opened for me, the door to the rock hall of fame," for instance. "They kept me out of there for a long time."

So long that when they finally voted her in in 2021, she didn't bother to show up for her induction.

It has long been no secret that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has seemed more comfortable with testosterone than estrogen. Rock as an outgrowth of R&B and guitar-centric country music was the template for a long time. That's in spite of the fact that in the '70s, accompanying "women's liberation," the most sensitive and intelligent music being made anywhere was coming from female artists.

What's happening in the most recently announced class of inductees is a make-good on all sorts of figures they now realize they weren't taking seriously enough. This is the Hall of Fame class of Carly Simon (who is, yes, 79 years old), Dolly Parton (76), Lionel Richie, Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Pat Benatar.

When Rolling Stone found Simon to chat with her about the induction news, she cheerfully confided that she just had a knee replacement. Her new hip was old news.

Times have clearly changed.

Sometimes time changes slowly – "creeps" at its "petty pace," said Shakespeare.

And then sometimes it makes what seem to be quantum leaps into a place where it probably belonged long ago.