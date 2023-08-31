I was 11 in 1956. That's when I bought my first Little Richard record, the two-sided 45 semi-hit "Ready Teddy/Rip It Up." It was a big year for rock 'n' roll, especially for me. I was on the track of all the cool 45s I could afford. My favorite place to hunt them down was the little record shop back then next to Shea's Buffalo Theatre. They always had the good stuff first.

I had especially good luck with two-sided hits, not only Little Richard but that year's greatest two-sided hit, the immortal Elvis 45 of "Hound Dog" and "Don't Be Cruel."

As an excited member of rock 'n' roll's first audience, I had an all-star summer in 1956.

When we could swing parental permission, a common practice for my friends and I in the '50s was to go to Saturday religious school, then downtown for lunch, followed by a movie. That record shop could be stuck in between.

I was a big Elvis fan, of course. Most of us were. But Little Richard was the rock patriarch who fascinated me – and still does.

Rock 'n' roll, at first, was wild. But on top of that, Little Richard seemed wonderfully excessive, maybe even a little "nuts."

What we now know all these years later is that the extraordinary performer was a living, breathing mass of contradictions that spent an entire lifetime trading positions of prominence in his life.

Little Richard was utterly unknown to us then, except through recorded music. We had no idea about his childhood or his sexuality or its warring counterforce in his life, his religious devotion, which he often reverted to when the profanities of his secular life proved to be too much with him, late and soon.

Little Richard died in 2020 at the age of 87.

The essential public storm of Little Richard's life is that time between his brazen wildness and his periods of spiritual withdrawal.

I knew NONE of this when I was buying those 45s, which were cornerstones of rock 'n' roll. I only knew that the songs that he wrote were constantly "covered" (in music parlance) by white guys who stood a good chance of making more from them than he could: Elvis, for instance, for "Ready Teddy" and, most hilariously, Pat Boone for "Rip It Up."

For all his primal and monumental influence, he spent most of his life watching others get bigger success. That's why in his final decades, he spent years yelling "I am the architect" of rock 'n' roll at people.

What required another century really was an explanation of what he could never talk about: his identity as a gay man.

His first hit, after Bumps Blackwell was instructed to find a gospel singer who could sing the blues for Specialty Records, was "Tutti Frutti" that had to be rewritten after "a-womp-baba-loo-bom-a-womp-bam-BOOM" (sometimes wittily called "the Big Bang" of rock 'n' roll). No more homoeroticism. Instead, he sang "I got a gal named Daisy/she almost drives me crazy."

He loved delivering "bam-booms" to white uptightness. "Good Golly Miss Molly" was already a huge hit before anyone caught on that the lyrics weren't about dancing at all. (A great question: How much street slang that came from the Black culture did Dick Clark know when he featured Little Richard doing the song on his Saturday night TV show?)

That's why what is going to happen at 9 p.m. Monday is, in my opinion, the most important milestone in the history of Little Richard's always-suppressed reputation: Lisa Cortes' documentary film "Little Richard: I Am Everything" which – get this now – is going to be shown on CNN, the big daddy of the cable news trade.

Consider that: A life that in its greatest years could never be openly declared in all of its wild contradictions is now going to be explored and celebrated on what is our premiere cable news channel.

It turns out that this particular period we're living in is a truly spectacular one for documentaries about American vernacular music which cried out for major public exploration during performers' lifetimes but which had to wait for their deaths to be anatomized thoroughly.

Both Cortes' film on CNN and "Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity," a three-part biographical documentary by Dorsay Alavi now on Prime streaming are, it seems to me, musts for anyone who cares about understanding major figures in American music.

Wayne Shorter is, by no means, the primal influence on world music and pop commerce that Little Richard was (remember that Jimi Hendrix played guitar for Richard and Paul McCartney began by imitating Richard's falsetto "oooo" shrieks.)

But to those who know and love jazz of the past 50 years, Shorter is a player with immense ego-contradictions of his own that demanded a documentarian of his own for exploration.

Shorter got her. Dorsay Alavi, who is said to have spent more than 20 years on this portrait, achieved, in the end, one of the greatest film portraits of a jazz musician.

That's because it is about a musician of immense significance who has spent a lifetime in collaboration with musicians who understand how much richer and influential his music is than his reputation in the bands and works of others.

We follow in Alavi's film, Shorter's musical life with Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers, with Miles Davis' second great quintet (Herbie Hancock, Tony Williams and Ron Carter), with partner Joe Zawinul in Weather Report and, in his senior years, as an adored guest on records by his friend Joni Mitchell.

It needs to be noted that Mitchell is not there for megastar decoration. She is both witty and informative. She tells a funny story about Shorter's ability to translate her most impressionistic instructions into perfect accompaniment. She also overhears Davis shortly before his death telling Shorter that the time had long since come for him to get out on his own.

What jazz listeners have treasured about Shorter is that his music is almost endlessly evocative without ever descending into cliché and tedium.

The life we follow is all too often a tragic one and yet this always tantalizing musician always inspires listeners and other musicians both. At one point in Alavi's film, she shows us Shorter and Hancock relating to their audience after a duet performance. Shorter answers a question by telling the audience that what they heard was a performance by a trio: Hancock, Shorter and – he then points to the audience – YOU.

It's a glorious three-hour acquaintance with a great, self-effacing artist who tells us "if your goal is to play an instrument, what comes out can be pretty boring. But if you think in broader terms about what you feel needs to be heard and what you feel about the human condition" your music will prevail.

Among those who perfectly understood the importance of Shorter's artistic integrity is the major movie star whose company produced the film, Brad Pitt.

A man who clearly knew a film that needed to be seen and heard.