Jeff Miers: You’re living in one of the top music cities in the country, believe it or not

“Based on their online searches, it's clear that Buffalo residents are invested in alternative rock – including supporting artists outside mainstream pop,” Candiloro said.

A glance at our scenes bears this out – in part, at least. What we seem to have in the Buffalo region is a dichotomy between how outside investors – in this case, concert promotion corporations like Live Nation and broadcast behemoths like Audacy, Inc., formerly Entercom, which runs seven stations in the region – see us and how we see ourselves, as mirrored by venue owners, promoters, musicians and music lovers who have lived and worked here for more than a handful of years.

If you look at the Darien Lake Amphitheater summer schedule so far, you would think that Buffalo is only about country music. When Audacy flipped Alt Buffalo to the modern country format, that also ended the station’s popular annual Kerfuffle festival, which offered bills of alternative and indie artists.

Now, if you want to see bigger-name alternative and indie artists, you’ll need to go to Artpark or to smaller venues like Asbury Hall, Rec Room, Mohawk Place, Iron Works and Town Ballroom, all of which present mid-size alternative acts as part of their scheduling.