Jeff Miers: You’re living in one of the top music cities in the country, believe it or not

Some of us already knew.
A recent study conducted by the real estate company Clever analyzed publicly available data from the U.S. Census, Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indie on the Move and others, to rank the 50 most populous metro areas in the U.S. from “best to worst” cities for music lovers and working musicians.
Our city landed ahead of Los Angeles, Boston, Memphis and Philadelphia – all municipalities with deep musical traditions – and just behind Seattle, Austin, San Francisco and Nashville.
The survey determined that we’ve got more career musicians and we spend more on live music than several cities that are primary concert markets – cities that often act as magnets to pull some of our most talented people out of town toward some imagined greener musical pasture. Let that sink in.
Let’s unpack the study’s findings and measure them against our observable reality, from both the working musician's and the concert perspective.
Buffalo has more career musicians per 1,000 residents than 90% of the other cities surveyed.
That’s a startling statistic, one that confirms the belief held by many around the Buffalo music scene that the well of talent runs deep. However, according to the study, these career musicians don’t fare as well financially as their counterparts in cities with far fewer career musicians per capita. I asked the study’s author, research analyst Taelor Candiloro, why that might be.
“The formula for creating a music landscape conducive to both audiences and musicians is a delicate balance,” she said. “On one hand, you want to make sure that shows are accessible and affordable, but on the other, musicians need to make money in order to continue providing a service – their music.”
How have other music cities created a better economic environment for career musicians than Buffalo? Candiloro pointed to Austin, Texas, for comparison. While working musicians make roughly the same amount of money in both cities, and rent is higher in Austin, the cost of utilities, groceries, restaurants and concert tickets is higher in Buffalo.
Buffalo ranked No. 1 for alternative music.
This is particularly interesting considering that we recently lost one of our two commercial alternative radio stations, when 107.7 FM Alt Buffalo became The Wolf and adopted a modern country format that mirrors the content already being played by WYRK Country 106.5. Although 103.3 FM The Edge offers mainstream alternative rock, and Buffalo State College's WBNY 91.3 FM spins underground, indie, modern and classic alternative and local music, the loss of Alt Buffalo was a big one.
“Based on their online searches, it's clear that Buffalo residents are invested in alternative rock – including supporting artists outside mainstream pop,” Candiloro said.
A glance at our scenes bears this out – in part, at least. What we seem to have in the Buffalo region is a dichotomy between how outside investors – in this case, concert promotion corporations like Live Nation and broadcast behemoths like Audacy, Inc., formerly Entercom, which runs seven stations in the region – see us and how we see ourselves, as mirrored by venue owners, promoters, musicians and music lovers who have lived and worked here for more than a handful of years.
Artpark has announced three new shows in its already robust summer concert schedule with the addition of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Death Cab for Cutie and Ziggy Marley.
If you look at the Darien Lake Amphitheater summer schedule so far, you would think that Buffalo is only about country music. When Audacy flipped Alt Buffalo to the modern country format, that also ended the station’s popular annual Kerfuffle festival, which offered bills of alternative and indie artists.
Now, if you want to see bigger-name alternative and indie artists, you’ll need to go to Artpark or to smaller venues like Asbury Hall, Rec Room, Mohawk Place, Iron Works and Town Ballroom, all of which present mid-size alternative acts as part of their scheduling.
Buffalo-area live music consumers spend a larger percentage of monthly income on concert tickets than their counterparts in Nashville, Portland, Seattle and several other cities traditionally considered music Meccas.
And yet, somehow, we remain a secondary concert market, despite claiming the 37th spot on the recently published 2022 Pollstar Concert Market Rankings, which determined the top 100 markets in the nation, based on ticket sales. (Buffalo venues surveyed by Pollstar for the 2021 concert year grossed $12,890,110 based on an average ticket price of $68.34. And this was during a pandemic.)
How have cities where fans spend less money per month on concert tickets managed to become major music cities and primary concert markets, while Buffalo remains a region that some major artists still skip over on concert tours? Candiloro once again points to the need for balance between competitive pricing and sustained consumer engagement.
“While high spending can indicate a high demand for the music in a given area, those high prices can also indicate that not as many residents can afford to invest in the local music market,” she said.
If ticket and admission prices are putting potential customers off, then the music market isn't resilient or sustainable. Many factors can drive this, Candiloro said, including pricey commercial rent for venues, state or local taxes, or competition from larger nearby cities, such as Toronto.
There’s an abundance of choice at "intimate venues" for the live music consumer in Buffalo, at a fraction of the cost for similar entertainment in cities like Nashville and Austin.
The Clever study analyzed data gathered by Indie on the Move, the largest small music venue booking service on the internet, in an effort to gather data on small venues that book independent acts. That data showed that Buffalo has more intimate venues per capita than 88% of the other cities examined for the study.
Beyond the obvious benefit to the consumer’s wallet, what else does this tell us about Buffalo? Can the depth and resiliency of our music scene spur tourism here? Can we learn to celebrate the richness of our own culture, rather than taking it for granted and assuming it will always be there, whether or not we support it?
“It's clear that there's a great foundation for music in Buffalo. Building on that by investing in events and entertainment, combined with affordable housing options, can foster an active creative community. And an active creative community fosters more and more art, which in turn inspires outsiders to come check out what's going on in Buffalo.”