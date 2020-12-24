Jeff Miers: What a live music-starved public can reasonably expect in 2021

Well, you did it, folks. You helped.
Your love for live music, your belief in its significance as a cultural driver and your recognition of its vitality as an economic asset for our community and others like it – all made their way to the people we employ to make things happen in our interest. The Save Our Stages Act has passed, as part of the Covid-19 Relief Bill.
I had my doubts from the beginning of the pandemic that any significant form of relief would come for independent venues. The idea these cultural and economic assets would be the first to close, the last to reopen and the least likely to be offered a hand from anyone outside their immediate milieu was in keeping with the reality I’ve reluctantly come to accept after some 30 years in the music business. That might sound defeatist, but in truth, it’s simply weathered realism.
Yet somehow, it happened.
According to the National Independent Venue Association, music lovers across the country sent 2.1 million emails to their elected officials expressing their support for the Save Our Stages Act. All 535 members of Congress heard from their constituents through SaveOurStages.com.
That’s huge. It represents a true grassroots victory.
The bill will offer eligible venues a grant equal to 45% of gross revenue from 2019, with a cap of $10 million per entity.
When I conceived writing a year-end column envisioning what the 2021 live music landscape might realistically look like, in all honestly, I imagined at least a few of our treasured venues would not be a part of that landscape. Now, with the possibility of a grant helping with what the bill describes as “payroll and benefits, rent and mortgage, utilities, insurance, PPE, and other ordinary and necessary business expenses,” my outlook has shifted to one of cautious optimism.
The emphasis is firmly on “cautious,” however.
Last week, a piece on Pollstar.com opined “2021 does offer hope. Live Nation President Joe Berchtold recently told CNBC he expects ‘major outdoor shows’ to return to the U.S. by summer and AEG Presents Chairman and CEO Jay Marciano was recently quoted in Rolling Stone saying he expects a reopening by the fall.”
This strikes me as somewhat ludicrous. At the least, such proclamations are wholly dependent on the rollout of multiple vaccines, two of which have been developed by Pfizer and Moderna, with two more being developed by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. If the entire U.S. population receives a vaccination, then perhaps “major outdoor shows,” to say nothing of indoor arena shows, will return. That’s an awfully big “if,” though.
“The realistic expectations are probably smaller events,” Artpark Executive Director Sonia Clark said this fall. Clark suggested “one-offs, where a band will travel to us specifically” for a show as one possibility, and reduced capacity outdoor shows as another.
Smaller club shows – of the sort common to many of the independent venues likely to have some relief coming their way in the early months of the year – are another possibility, should the vaccines be made widely available and prove effective. Reduced capacity local gigs are likely on the horizon, too.
The major festivals are a much thornier proposition. Coachella, currently scheduled for April, is an anchor of the summer festival season for many touring bands. Forecasts of widespread vaccine dissemination – of the sort that will reach a majority of average concertgoers – suggest late spring for that eventuality. That makes a major festival in April unlikely.
Bands don't simply pull tours out of their hats, we need to realize. These detailed jaunts need to be planned and organized months in advance. The atmosphere of uncertainty hanging over “the crowd business” makes such planning difficult, if not downright pointless.
We need to face the fact our country's track record on confronting the pandemic is not a good one. One of the many results of this unfortunate truth will be the likely delay of a “return to normal” in the live music business.
What we do have at present, and for the first time since the pandemic began, is a sense of hope. With so many deserving independent venues due to receive aid, and vaccine dissemination on the horizon, we have much to be grateful for and much to look forward to.
However, a music-starved population has a responsibility to exercise considerable caution. After months bereft of anything we would recognize as our traditional concert scene, pandemic fatigue may be real, but it isn't recognized by Covid-19 as some sort of exemption from a still-grim reality.
We’ve waited this long, folks. Everyone be cool. Or we could well be waiting a lot longer.