Jeff Miers: What a live music-starved public can reasonably expect in 2021

Well, you did it, folks. You helped.

Your love for live music, your belief in its significance as a cultural driver and your recognition of its vitality as an economic asset for our community and others like it – all made their way to the people we employ to make things happen in our interest. The Save Our Stages Act has passed, as part of the Covid-19 Relief Bill.

I had my doubts from the beginning of the pandemic that any significant form of relief would come for independent venues. The idea these cultural and economic assets would be the first to close, the last to reopen and the least likely to be offered a hand from anyone outside their immediate milieu was in keeping with the reality I’ve reluctantly come to accept after some 30 years in the music business. That might sound defeatist, but in truth, it’s simply weathered realism.

Yet somehow, it happened.

According to the National Independent Venue Association, music lovers across the country sent 2.1 million emails to their elected officials expressing their support for the Save Our Stages Act. All 535 members of Congress heard from their constituents through SaveOurStages.com.