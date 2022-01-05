Jeff Miers: Want 2022 to be a better year for live music? Do your part, or stay home

Here, in a nutshell, is the core of the issue – an issue that many have not yet been able to wrap their heads around.

One hears so much of the “If everyone’s vaxxed, it’s all good, don’t worry about it” argument. Sadly, that’s not how it works. The vaccine was never going to prevent anyone from catching or transmitting Covid – its mission is to provide antibodies so that an infected person stands a chance of combating the virus, and in that regard, it appears to be working well.

After we accept this fact, the live music scenario becomes much more complex particularly for touring bands. This complexity screams of a stark reality that stands in opposition to the financial model for the businessperson, and appears as yet another obstacle for the fan and patron who has had more than enough of all this nonsense.

No one wants this, despite the preponderance of absurd conspiracy theories suggesting otherwise. But wishing it away is not an option. If a touring band cranks up the machine, gets out onto the highway, and then has to pull the plug and shut it down, the financial hit is enormous.