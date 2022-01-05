Jeff Miers: Want 2022 to be a better year for live music? Do your part, or stay home

It wasn’t exactly the New Year’s Eve we were hoping for. And it was hard not to interpret it as a bad omen.
A holiday normally marked by a celebratory sense of abandonment and unsullied hope for the future was instead a muted, less populated and far less openly optimistic affair. A large crowd did gather for fireworks and music at Roosevelt Square in downtown Buffalo. But for others, the night was spent like so many in recent memory – at home.
In the live music world, this was particularly bad news. Many New Year’s Eve concerts were canceled, postponed or made virtual, among them the popular Transmission Dance Party NYE Show at Mohawk Place. A night that is traditionally a big money-maker for the in-person entertainment business became just another Friday evening in the Covid era.
Sadly, further postponements of concerts – particularly those involving cross-country touring artists with large crews and entourages – are likely in the coming weeks. The postponement of the Gilmour Project’s Jan. 12 appearance at the Riviera Theatre until May 13, could become commonplace.
“As a band, we feel it is imprudent & irresponsible to begin under the likelihood if not certainty, that dates will be forced to postpone due to breakthrough infection,” a statement from the band read. “All personnel are TRIPLE vaxxed, but if even one member of our band & crew tests positive along the way, it will be disastrous for all. And the possibility, even probability that our shows spread infection is too serious to dismiss.”
Here, in a nutshell, is the core of the issue – an issue that many have not yet been able to wrap their heads around.
One hears so much of the “If everyone’s vaxxed, it’s all good, don’t worry about it” argument. Sadly, that’s not how it works. The vaccine was never going to prevent anyone from catching or transmitting Covid – its mission is to provide antibodies so that an infected person stands a chance of combating the virus, and in that regard, it appears to be working well.
After we accept this fact, the live music scenario becomes much more complex particularly for touring bands. This complexity screams of a stark reality that stands in opposition to the financial model for the businessperson, and appears as yet another obstacle for the fan and patron who has had more than enough of all this nonsense.
No one wants this, despite the preponderance of absurd conspiracy theories suggesting otherwise. But wishing it away is not an option. If a touring band cranks up the machine, gets out onto the highway, and then has to pull the plug and shut it down, the financial hit is enormous.
Thanks to streaming and the virulent mental disconnect that suggests everyone should have free (or virtually free) access to music, recorded music has been devalued and most musicians make at least 90% of their income from live performance, touring and ancillary merchandise sales. Not being able to tour consistently has already placed the majority of nonmillionaire working musicians under serious financial strain. Adding the major losses incurred by “tourus interruptus” to the equation would likely crush them.
A band like Phish, for example, can afford to postpone its New Year’s Eve run at Madison Square Garden and turn the event into a crowdless free concert streamed to raise money for charity (it was an amazing show), but most artists can't.
It’s tempting to say, "Well, we reap what we sow," and leave it at that. But unfortunately, many of us are reaping what others have sown, and we’ve been doing so for a long time now. The politicization of the pandemic has prolonged it and increased its virulence. Those who refuse to get vaccinated and follow health protocols have made everything much worse, including the financial crisis the live entertainment world has been dealing with for the past two years.
The inability to understand that this is a “we” problem, not a “me” problem, appears to be too much for us to deal with as a collective. In fact, understanding that we are a collective in the first place, feels like a tough sell in some quarters these days. But here we are. Again.
This is not a political issue. It’s not a religious issue. It’s not about your liberty. It’s about a health crisis that affects everyone, in one way or another, whoever you like to vote for, whatever football team you favor, and however old you believe the universe is. Figure it out.
Show some respect to the 800,000-plus Americans who have died. Show some respect to the health care workers who have to deal with the results of your selfishness. Show some respect to the businesses that continue to struggle. Show some respect to the musicians you look to for entertainment. Show some respect to yourself. Or stay home.
The other option is accepting touring live music as a seasonal occurrence, one centered around outdoor shows where the likelihood of spreading the virus is diminished. Pondering the economic and emotional impact of that possible eventuality isn’t too pleasant, is it?