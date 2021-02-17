Jeff Miers: Todd Rundgren's virtual tour hints at alternative possibilities for summer concerts

Is this going to work? Or will it be a train wreck?
As Todd Rundgren’s virtual, geo-fenced “Clearly Human” tour prepared to kick off “in” Buffalo – though Rundgren and band were performing from a theater in Chicago – my biggest fear was the technology.
Would the stream work without hiccups? Would the sound quality be up to the standard Rundgren fans have come to expect? Would this feel like a real show?
I wasn’t nervous simply as a Rundgren fan. My angst was rooted in something bigger than that. Rundgren’s virtual gambit spoke to my hopes for the coming summer – a summer that, sadly, is not likely to feel or look much different than last year’s, at least in terms of live music.
Rundgren and his band were taking a chance on a new mode of concert-going, one that begins with the livestreaming model and seeks to localize it, offering a curated experience that will change from night to night and city to city, even as the musicians remain in residency in that Chicago theater.
If it worked, the coming summer could see other artists employing a similar model, working with companies like No Cap, Rundgren’s chosen partner for this current venture, to craft curated concert experiences that won’t feel like consolation prizes for a disappointed, live-music-starved public.
If it didn’t – well, we’d be back to watching old gigs on YouTube, settling for “one size fits all”-style livestreams without any local aspect, or signing on for often dodgy quality Facebook or Instagram live shows.
Happily, it did work. And it worked very well.
When the clock strikes 8 p.m. local time and Rundgren steps to the mic to say “Good evening, Buffalo,” his feet will be firmly planted on a stage in Chicago.
The audio and video were both high quality. The band was a tight and fiery unit and Rundgren poured his soul into his singing – although there were some first-night flubs and even a false start or two. At one point, we were treated to the infamous Rundgren snark, as he smirked at drummer Prairie Prince and said, “I don’t know what song you’re playing right now, but it’s not on my set list.”
All of this, plus a stellar selection of songs concentrating on the evergreen “Nearly Human” album, and Rundgren’s efforts to localize the event and address us as “Buffalo,” combined to make the experience feel like a real concert.
The tell for me with this virtual show was the same as it’s been for every concert I’ve attended since my first, as a 12 year-old: I was able to lose myself in the music. Every show that rates among my list of personal favorites has a moment when the outside world disappears, and you become one with the musicians and the sound and the lights and often, the lyrics. During the Rundgren show, this happened during “Hawking,” a gorgeous soul-gospel ballad concerned with transcendence. “Have pity on your brother / Please have pity on your sister / Take pity on each other / and on every living creature,” Rundgren sang. And I was gone, enveloped in feelings of empathy, compassion and love.
All because of a song, beamed to me from 500 miles away, but with all the power of a front-row, in-person encounter. I knew in that moment that this strange model of interaction could work.
Backstage in Chicago, the hospitality area was adorned with Buffalo tchotchkes and ephemera – from a Josh Allen football to locally made designer face masks, Buffalo sponge candy to bottles of Frank’s Hot Sauce and Weber’s mustard, a copy of Joe Marren’s 1998 book “Buffalo’s Brush with the Arts: From Huck Finn to Murphy Brown,” and a list of “Ahh-mazing Facts About Buffalo” designed to give the musicians a sense of the place they were playing – a list that included such nuggets as “Buffalo’s nightlife doesn’t call it quits until 4 a.m.” Yep. That’s us.
Of course, the fact remained we weren’t really in the room with Rundgren and the band, who were miles away from their fans in the 716. (Well, most of us weren’t in the room – my friend Thomas Heneghan took a Covid-19 test with a negative result and then hit the road out of Buffalo bound for Chicago, where he was one of 14 people allowed entrance to the theater for what was an all-but-private, distanced, mask-mandatory show.) Yet the experience certainly felt more intimate than the blanket livestreaming approach that filled most of my evening entertainment quota last summer.
Already, we’re seeing artists embracing the curatorial approach to streamed events, often involving residencies not unlike Rundgren’s Chicago sojourn – among them Rufus Wainwright, who has weekly shows scheduled through March, via veeps.com; D’Angelo, who will offer a live show streamed from the Apollo Theatre in New York City in the coming weeks, presented by VerzuzTV via Instagram; and Bob Weir, who has been performing live shows to a video wall of fans from his home studio in California, with an expanded lineup of his Wolf Brothers outfit.
"Band Together Buffalo’s Shutdown Showcase is neither fish nor fowl at first glance, precisely because nothing quite like it has been attempted around here," writes Jeff Miers.
In Buffalo, ventures like Band Together Buffalo’s Shutdown Showcase are attempting to up the streaming game over last summer’s by offering a virtual festival comprised mainly of artist-submitted videos, most of which have displayed high audio-visual quality. This will eventually lead to some remote livestreamed concerts – something the Band Together folks learned a lot about last year, when they were among the first through the door with local livestreams.
Happily, there are several resources for fans who want to plan their “couch tours,” among them jambase.com/livestreams, vividseats.com/streams and bandsintown.com/plus.
The key element differentiating these mark II Covid-era streams from last year’s more passive approach is a commitment to engagement. Rundgren’s “Clearly Human” show ably demonstrated that commitment by summoning and maintaining a sense of place throughout.
The geo-fenced, city-specific tour is a weird and wonderful idea. Maybe this summer won’t be so bad after all.