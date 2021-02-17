Jeff Miers: Todd Rundgren's virtual tour hints at alternative possibilities for summer concerts

If it didn’t – well, we’d be back to watching old gigs on YouTube, settling for “one size fits all”-style livestreams without any local aspect, or signing on for often dodgy quality Facebook or Instagram live shows.

Happily, it did work. And it worked very well.

+3 Virtuosity meets virtuality with Todd Rundgren’s ‘Clearly Human’ tour When the clock strikes 8 p.m. local time and Rundgren steps to the mic to say “Good evening, Buffalo,” and count in the first tune, his feet will be firmly planted on a stage of a venue in Chicago.

The audio and video were both high quality. The band was a tight and fiery unit and Rundgren poured his soul into his singing – although there were some first-night flubs and even a false start or two. At one point, we were treated to the infamous Rundgren snark, as he smirked at drummer Prairie Prince and said, “I don’t know what song you’re playing right now, but it’s not on my set list.”

All of this, plus a stellar selection of songs concentrating on the evergreen “Nearly Human” album, and Rundgren’s efforts to localize the event and address us as “Buffalo,” combined to make the experience feel like a real concert.