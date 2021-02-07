Jeff Miers: The Weeknd offers welcome diversion during Super Bowl LV halftime show

There was also the question of whether The Weeknd would be appearing in the red-suited, prosthetically altered, battered, bloody and bandaged visage with which he has graced every publicity gig since the release of “After Hours.” A teasing Twitter campaign leading up to the game never fully answered the question.

Pre-game performances by HER – a gorgeous and eloquent, guitar-driven take on “America the Beautiful” – and Eric Church with Jazmine Sullivan – a subtle, beautiful and unforced co-rendering of “The National Anthem” – served to raise the expectation bar for The Weeknd’s set.

Of course, a country that so clearly and dearly needed to feel good about something – and to perhaps catch the faintest whiff of a concept that has been diluted by overuse and bad faith, “unity” – served as the unspoken but readily apparent backstory to all of this.

Ultimately, The Weeknd did what The Weeknd was hired to do – he played a solid and visually exciting set of his alt rock-R&B hybrids, one that would offend no one, and likely thrill those who number themselves among his followers. The set was marred by dodgy sound, but let’s be honest – most of these halftime spectacles are.