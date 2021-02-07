Jeff Miers: The Weeknd offers welcome diversion during Super Bowl LV halftime show

We knew this was going to be the biggest, well, weekend of The Weeknd’s life long before the Kansas City Chiefs won the coin toss that launched Super Bowl LV on Sunday evening.
The contemporary R&B star announced late last week that his long-delayed world tour behind the 2020 album “After Hours” would kick off in early 2022. The tour includes a twice-postponed appearance at KeyBank Center, now slated for April 8, 2022.
“Blinding Lights,” the biggest single from the “After Hours” album, has now been seated in the Top 10 for an unbelievable 47 consecutive weeks, and the man’s uninterrupted string of companion hits since his 2013 debut “Kiss Land” had Pandora pondering the odds and The Athletic running an over/under on just what the man born Abel Tesfaye might choose for the most highly watched 12 minutes of musical performance any artist is ever likely to be granted.
For his part, The Weeknd – who reportedly sunk $7 million of his own money into the affair in the interest of ensuring his performance-art vision for the halftime show was ably met – told Variety midweek that he would not be engaging in the by now time-honored halftime show tradition of stacking his performance with all-star cameos (a la Coldplay being upstaged by Beyonce in 2015 and Maroon 5 looking feeble next to Big Boi and Travis Scott in 2019) and would instead be going it alone.
There was also the question of whether The Weeknd would be appearing in the red-suited, prosthetically altered, battered, bloody and bandaged visage with which he has graced every publicity gig since the release of “After Hours.” A teasing Twitter campaign leading up to the game never fully answered the question.
Pre-game performances by HER – a gorgeous and eloquent, guitar-driven take on “America the Beautiful” – and Eric Church with Jazmine Sullivan – a subtle, beautiful and unforced co-rendering of “The National Anthem” – served to raise the expectation bar for The Weeknd’s set.
Of course, a country that so clearly and dearly needed to feel good about something – and to perhaps catch the faintest whiff of a concept that has been diluted by overuse and bad faith, “unity” – served as the unspoken but readily apparent backstory to all of this.
Ultimately, The Weeknd did what The Weeknd was hired to do – he played a solid and visually exciting set of his alt rock-R&B hybrids, one that would offend no one, and likely thrill those who number themselves among his followers. The set was marred by dodgy sound, but let’s be honest – most of these halftime spectacles are.
What you thought of it likely came down to what you listen to at home. If you haven’t been paying attention to modern pop music, you were probably wondering why the NFL didn’t just book the Rolling Stones again. If your streaming playlists include songs from the current Top 10, you probably thought this was amazing.
In strong voice, and dressed in a red blazer – though not adorned with bandages and black eyes, a task left to the dancers flooding the stage during the set’s emotional peak – The Weeknd offered a quick-edit tour through his greatest hits, opening with “The Hills,” jumping straight into “Can’t Feel My Face,” and then jetting through “I Feel it Coming,” “Save Your Tears,” “Earned It” and “Glass Table Girls” like a man with his eyes on the end zone prize.
Wisely saving the insanely catchy and anthemic “Blinding Lights” for last, The Weeknd was joined by a string section that, coupled with the off-camera but continuously on-point backing band, lent substantive dynamics to the set’s crescendo, a stirring fireworks display.
Was this a big moment for our country? Not really. It was pop music doing what pop music does – offering a pleasant diversion.
It was nice, for sure.
But Prince, wherever he is, has nothing to worry about. His 2007 halftime performance remains the greatest of them all.