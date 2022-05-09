Jeff Miers: The summer of 2022 is a new adventure in concert going

This is, by all appearances, the summer that the live music scene will return to normal after two years of shutdowns, false starts and stutter-stalls.

So why does it all still feel so surreal, as though we’re setting off into alien territory?

Many changes are afoot, for starters.

The future addition of a new outdoor amphitheater at the Outer Harbor has shifted the landscape. Some say, for better. Some say, for worse. But no one really knows, yet.

Artpark pivoted to new modes of conducting “the crowd business” – through reduced capacity programming, outdoor events and free activities – to stay active during the pandemic. Now, the Lewiston venue has beefed up its seasonal roster of concerts, adding many shows in its Mainstage Theater to a schedule already stuffed with outdoor amphitheater gigs. Outside concert promoters such as Live Nation, AEG and Buffalo's Fun Time Presents actively sought booking opportunities this year, and they are responsible for the bulk of the programming inside the Mainstage.

The Town Ballroom, gone dark for the majority of the the pandemic, is offering a full lineup and is still adding shows by the day. Slightly smaller but similar concert clubs such as Buffalo Iron Works and the Rec Room are following suit.

Authentic urban festivals and concert series are poised to offer diverse arrays of outdoor local music for free, among them Buffalo Porchfest and the Bidwell Parkway Summer Concert Series.

Meanwhile, the Darien Lake Amphitheater has embraced a seasonal program that favors country and mainstream pop, with five country shows, as many middle-of-the-road pop bookings and a live cheerleading gig. Darien Lake’s niche in the the summer concert scene is unclear and undefined, unless we simply accept that it has become a dumping ground for Live Nation tours that are making the rounds during any given summer.

And hovering over all of it is the much maligned fact that Covid-19 is “still a thing,” despite the wishes of everyone.

Man. What a time to be alive, and starving for live music.

At the Outer Habor, what is being called the Lakeside Event Lawn will be bustling with concert activity two years before the scheduled opening of a $13 million permanent concert pavilion. Based on the announced shows so far, the site is booking major touring acts favoring mainstream hip-hop concerts such as T-Pain (May 29), Tyga (June 11), Ja Rule (June 24) and Nas (July 23).

From the fan’s perspective, this year’s summer lineup is enticing, if simply for the fact that it is fairly diverse in terms of genre, if we take the bird’s-eye view of all the region’s venues, both indoor and outdoor. There’s indie-rock, pop, metal, hip-hop, funk, country, alternative rock and pop and various permutations of all of them on offer throughout the summer, which is now routinely stretching well into September, as major bookings (this year, Deadmau5 at the Outer Harbor and the annual Borderland Festival among them) continue into what was heretofore considered fall.

Of course, there could always be more musical diversity. But this year’s offerings suggest a healthier music scene than we might have reasonably expected after two years of a pandemic’s effects on the music industry. That’s a win for music lovers.

Covid-19 isn’t necessarily “over,” though it is likely that this summer’s concert activity will suggest that, in the minds of many, it is.

The recent run of Phish shows at Madison Square Garden offers a sobering case-in-point. Reports on fan sites, throughout social media and even on the Howard Stern Show suggest that many concertgoers were infected during the four-night, late April string of shows. As Variety reported, based on its own polling, “several attendees … report hearing of multiple positive cases among their circle of Phish friends.” The article quotes a single fan sharing “knowledge of at least five people” who tested positive for Covid-19 after the shows.

“What’s going around now is really contagious,” the fan told Variety. “(The virus) was live in that room. Even people who were wearing masks ended up getting it anyway.”

All of this underlines the concertgoer’s reality – comfort levels need to be defined individually, and everyone should acknowledge that there is a potential for infection any time large group’s gather, particularly indoors.

I’ve spent the pandemic on the conservative side of the street, in terms of risk-taking. I’ve had personal reasons for doing so, like most people who, in effect, dropped out during the pandemic. Last summer, I attended a handful of outdoor shows. But I haven’t attended an indoor gig since March of 2020.

That’s changing for me this summer. I feel like I’ve done my part, for my family, myself and my community. And a life without live music is not something I can continue to contemplate. As surreal as it will likely feel after all this time, I'll be going to shows this summer. But I’ll be going with my eyes wide open, fully aware of the risk.

That’s the “new normal.” And it’s not based on an opinion, but on reality.

Have a wonderful, music-filled summer, everyone.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.