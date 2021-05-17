Jeff Miers: The sounds of summer songs, past and present

Music takes on a different, more complex flavor palate during the summer. A more nuanced intermingling of the senses comes into play, and sounds frolic with sights and smells, attaching themselves to events and, later, forming associative memories.

In my musical world, the summer always “sounds” like Santana, the Grateful Dead, Bob Marley, the Pat Metheny Group, Phish, Cheap Trick, Ray Charles and a handful of others.

It’s no accident that my first experiences of most of those artists in the concert setting took place during the summer. For example, if I listen to Santana’s “Zebop” album, I’m transported back to Aug. 9, 1982, when I saw the band for the first time, at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. I had just turned 15, but when the sun shines, and those songs play, it feels as if no time has passed.

These associative and transportive powers music holds are likely to come in particularly handy this summer, as we find fewer opportunities to experience mass social gatherings, and perhaps some hesitancy to embrace those opportunities we are offered.