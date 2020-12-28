Jeff Miers shares his 20 favorite albums from 2020

When we’re able to look back at 2020 with something resembling perspective, we’ll surely refer to it as “the year of Covid.” And though it might not have been the intention of any of the artists while they were crafting and releasing their music, we will quite likely refer to the records released in 2020 as “Covid albums.”
Remarkably, during a year that saw the music industry decimated by a raging and freely moving virus, 2020 ended up being a fantastic year for the music itself.
These plentiful new releases landed with additional weight in 2020, particularly if they hit the virtual streets after mid-March. Music was not “just music” this year. It often arrived like a virtual life raft, a proverbial beam of light refracted through the barred window of a prison cell. We needed this music. Not all of it, certainly, but the best of it? Absolutely.
Here are 20 albums released this year that helped me cling to hope.
Ambrose Akinmusire, “On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment”
Akinmusire leads his quartet through daring flights of fierce improvisation countered by mournful, resonant melodies. A perfect album to decompress to, and let your imagination be taken for a ride.
Fiona Apple, “Fetch the Bolt-Cutters”
A brave, funky and ferocious collection that felt like it arrived out of nowhere. Apple’s first album in eight years is also her finest. It creates its own aural universe and invites you in.
AC/DC, “Power Up”
The pure escapism that can follow when the listener submits to the gritty poetry of a killer AC/DC groove – one of the deepest pockets in rock history – felt like a gift when “Power Up,” a tribute to the late band co-founder Malcolm Young, arrived in the fall. There is a simple, sturdy joyfulness in these grooves. AC/DC can still craft a glorious gumbo from the simplest ingredients.
Buffalo Rock City, “Western New York’s Tribute to Kiss”
A compilation spearheaded by Buffalo Kiss tribute band Kiss This! and dedicated to raising funds for the Compass House Foundation, Buffalo Rock City is quite likely the strongest Kiss-related release since the original band’s 1970s heyday. In addition to Kiss This!, the album features contributions from Robby Takac, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (Guns ’n’ Roses/Sons of Apollo), Dean Castronovo (Journey/Bad English) and Do Driver. The song selection, performances and production – overseen by the legendary Jay Messina, who worked with Kiss on the “Destroyer” album – are all first-rate. Kiss fans, you’ll want this. (buffalorockcity.com)
Cheap Trick, “Out to Get You! Live 1977”
This exclusive Record Store Day vinyl release is a godsend for Cheap Trick fans. Captured while the band was still largely an underground act with a burgeoning reputation for blistering live shows, just prior to the breakthrough success of the “At Budokan” album, “Out to Get You” is a fiery, visceral affair documenting the band’s 4-show run at the Whiskey A Go Go in West Hollywood during the summer of 1977. It brought some high-volume joy to some dark days.
The Flaming Lips, “American Head”
Admittedly, this was at first a tough listen, so deep and hypnotic is the sense of melancholy that pervades the gorgeously produced ruminations on life, death, drugs and existential crises. But ultimately, the trippy beauty of it all won the day.
The Damone Jackson Outcome, Self-titled
This album documents the jaw-dropping virtuosity of drummer Jackson and bandmates George Puleo (guitar), Jason Moynihan (saxophone/guitar) and Jack Kulp (bass) as they tear through dazzling extrapolations on musical themes and dizzying improvisations. To suggest that his band sounds like Buffalo’s own version of the Mahavishnu Orchestra is not mere hyperbole.
David Jonathan & the Inner City Bedlam, “No Collusion: Remix (featuring Chuckie Campbell)"
A stirring blend of Neo-soul, R&B and hip-hop, with grittily beautiful and poetically incisive verses from rapper Chuckie Campbell balanced against the honeyed soulfulness of drummer David Jonathan’s singing. Topical, timely and beautifully produced, the single is the first from the forthcoming album “400,” a collection marking the 400th anniversary of the Transatlantic Slave Trade.
Deep Purple, “Woosh"
Deep Purple’s third album in a row with producer Bob Ezrin is nothing short of a hard rock masterpiece. Its songwriting and arrangement prowess is matched by the band’s muscular-but-lithe performance. And good lord, does it sound fantastic when played loud. Very loud.
Lianne La Havas, “Lianne La Havas”
For her third album, the London-born La Havas strips things back, so that the listener’s focus is placed directly on her subtly virtuosic guitar playing and soulful, supple singing voice. I fell in love on first listen, and have returned often.
Pat Metheny, “From This Place”
Metheny’s ambitious, orchestral “From This Place” moves with the cinematic grace of the finest Pat Metheny Group albums. Fitting, then, that it serves as a fond tribute to Metheny’s longtime compositional partner Lyle Mays, who passed away in February. Listening offers a deeply immersive experience.
Pearl Jam, “Gigaton”
At once defiant and reflective, angry and compassionate, "Gigaton" sounds like 2020 felt.
Phish, “Sigma Oasis”
A shot of pure joy. “Sigma Oasis” made me smile when I didn’t think I had a smile left in me.
Puscifer, “Existential Reckoning”
A fascinating marriage of art rock and synth textures covering some darkly intense terrain. The record holds a mirror up to the insanity of our current reality, and the reflection is not a particularly pretty one. Yet somehow, it's uplifting, particularly the inspired interplay between singers Maynard James Keenan and Carina Round.
Maria Schneider Orchestra, “Data Lords”
This remarkable double album finds Schneider at the very top of her game. The album is divided into thematic halves – “The Digital World” and “The Natural World” – with Schneider’s game-elevating compositions effortlessly evoking imagery congruent to the theme. The 18-piece ensemble creates a dense, detailed sound that is breathtaking. Available through mariaschneider.com.
Sigur Ros, “Odin’s Raven Magic”
I’m not quite sure that the language necessary to describe the otherworldly and ethereal beauty of this music has been invented yet. This album accompanied many a pleasant daydream during a time when daydreams were to be coveted.
Bruce Springsteen, “Letter to You”
A dear friend said it best. “Springsteen always shows up right when we need him most.” With “Letter to You,” he showed up in a big way, and brought along the E Street Band for a collection that pays tribute to those we've lost along the way and soothes the souls of those left behind.
Moses Sumney, “grae”
The sophomore effort from a major new talent is a multihued sonic feast of an album that surprises at every turn. Sumney’s determination to avoid being pigeon-holed leads him to engage in everything from noir-is jazz to elegiac rock, edgy indie to other-worldly gospel.
Tame Impala, “The Slow Rush”
It might be dark by 5 p.m., but whenever “The Slow Rush” is playing, the sun shines. Fantastic production, strong songwriting and a perpetually uplifting vibe.
Yves Tumor, “Heaven To a Tortured Mind”
Sean Bowie, aka Yves Tumor, is essentially an electronic musician, but there is an organicism at the heart of “Heaven To a Tortured Mind” that connects its disparate pieces and softens the confrontational, in-your-face aspects of the glam rock/psychedelic/indie/alternative stew. A weird and wonderful record.