Jeff Miers shares his 20 favorite albums from 2020

When we’re able to look back at 2020 with something resembling perspective, we’ll surely refer to it as “the year of Covid.” And though it might not have been the intention of any of the artists while they were crafting and releasing their music, we will quite likely refer to the records released in 2020 as “Covid albums.”

Remarkably, during a year that saw the music industry decimated by a raging and freely moving virus, 2020 ended up being a fantastic year for the music itself.

These plentiful new releases landed with additional weight in 2020, particularly if they hit the virtual streets after mid-March. Music was not “just music” this year. It often arrived like a virtual life raft, a proverbial beam of light refracted through the barred window of a prison cell. We needed this music. Not all of it, certainly, but the best of it? Absolutely.

Here are 20 albums released this year that helped me cling to hope.

Ambrose Akinmusire, “On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment”