Jeff Miers picks the most enticing shows on the summer schedule

I find myself in uncharted territory. This is the first time I’ve ever assembled my list of the coming summer’s must-see shows when I didn’t have firm plans to attend every single one of them.

In fact, I’m not sure I’ll be attending any of them. As much as I’m missing live music, I’m missing living without massive anxiety even more. I’m just not sure I’m ready to return to the fray quite yet. We’ll see.

Regardless, I’m more than comfortable recommending these shows as the highlights of the 2021 summer concert season.

Porchfest

June 12 in the Elmwood Village

The blend of an outdoor, casual, community-based event and an all-local roster of multi-genre music makes this one a great way to stick your toe in the pool, if you haven’t been out in public for a while. And if you have, you still need to be there.

Goose

June 15-16 at the Silver Lake Drive-In