Jeff Miers: Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ hit me where I live

The film is fascinating, even when it unflinchingly portrays the tedium born of a maddening inability to get it together, to communicate, to stop pointing the finger and blaming the other – something that all involved indulge in to varying degrees. Any and every Beatles fan, anyone who has ever been in a band built on friendship and shared vision for any length of time, any even casual observer of the history of popular music, should see it at least once.

But for me, above and beyond the process, still, it’s the music that matters the most. All that went into its making is in there. The hurt in George Harrison’s “I Me Mine,” the dreamy yearning for transcendence in John Lennon’s sublime “Across the Universe,” the genuine, incredibly-deep bonds of love and friendship celebrated in “Two Of Us,” the world-weary acceptance in “Let It Be,” the achingly-poignant depiction of alienation and loss in Paul McCartney’s “The Long & Winding Road” – these tell the real story, because the creative, artistic process distills what is best and most beautifully aspirational in the imaginations and the souls of the creators, and preserves it. Forever.