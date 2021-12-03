Jeff Miers: Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ hit me where I live

The Beatles released what would be their final album, “Let It Be,” on May 8, 1970. After my parents bought the album, our small family home on the side of a mountain in rural Massachusetts began routinely resonating with the sounds of “Two of Us,” “Dig A Pony,” “Across the Universe,” “I Me Mine” – the whole lot.
I was 2 1/2 and remember it clearly.
I remember the sound – at turns gritty and gorgeously melodic, rough-hewn and refined, surly and elegant.
I remember the album cover, with the four long-haired Englishmen in portraiture, displayed in a square against a black background. It was so exotic and so beautiful, like charismatic aliens freshly landed to work musical magic on the unsuspecting. I stared at it, endlessly. Rapt. Fascinated. And soon enough, obsessed.
I remember the way my parents laughed and danced after my father lovingly placed the vinyl on the turntable of his new state-of-the-art Hi-Fi system. My dad was not afraid to play it loud. We – my brother, who is two years older, and just as fascinated by all of this as I was, and myself – could feel the bass in our chests, while the upper-midrange and high-end sounds floated above our heads, like something to reach for, yearningly.
I fell in love with all of it, without being cognizant of what this jumble of feelings neatly filed beneath that word – love – meant. That feeling has never wavered. It has been the prime mover, I now realize, 50 years later, behind everything I’ve been driven to do in my life.
So the arrival of Peter Jackson’s three-part, eight-hour Disney+ docuseries "The Beatles: Get Back" was not something I was going to greet with casual offhandedness. This is deep stuff for me.
Jackson’s film covers three weeks in the life of the Beatles in January of 1969, a time when the strains of living in an absurd fame bubble were beginning to show and the four best friends were growing up and apart. Manager Brian Epstein had died. Drugs had come in, competing with the relative innocence of scotch and cokes and the occasional joint favored by the band in the earlier days of Beatlemania. Band members were married, or newly divorced, or in the throes of new love affairs, or some strange mixture of all of the above. The foundation was crumbling.
The Beatles decided the solution was to set themselves the seemingly impossible task of creating a new collection of songs within a two-week period and filming themselves performing them live in front of a studio audience. The music would become the album and film "Let It Be."
Beatles fans already know at least the outline of the ensuing story – the tension, in-fighting, ennui, pendulum swings between slovenly time-wasting and hyper-productivity, hurt feelings, broken hearts, sparks of the original magic and, ultimately, the triumph born of a gritty determination to the see the whole painful artistic process through to its ultimate conclusion – which, in essence, would be the dissolution of the world’s most influential rock band.
The film is fascinating, even when it unflinchingly portrays the tedium born of a maddening inability to get it together, to communicate, to stop pointing the finger and blaming the other – something that all involved indulge in to varying degrees. Any and every Beatles fan, anyone who has ever been in a band built on friendship and shared vision for any length of time, any even casual observer of the history of popular music, should see it at least once.
But for me, above and beyond the process, still, it’s the music that matters the most. All that went into its making is in there. The hurt in George Harrison’s “I Me Mine,” the dreamy yearning for transcendence in John Lennon’s sublime “Across the Universe,” the genuine, incredibly-deep bonds of love and friendship celebrated in “Two Of Us,” the world-weary acceptance in “Let It Be,” the achingly-poignant depiction of alienation and loss in Paul McCartney’s “The Long & Winding Road” – these tell the real story, because the creative, artistic process distills what is best and most beautifully aspirational in the imaginations and the souls of the creators, and preserves it. Forever.
Watching the film, it hit me that all of this was what grabbed me so firmly as a child, and affected everything I would do and believe and aspire to from that point forward – choosing a life in music, believing in the ability of the artistic process to elevate and to heal the creator and the listener/viewer/reader, and reaching for that beautiful imagined space where human frailties and vanities and shortcomings fall away in service of something sublime and pure.